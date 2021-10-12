Flintridge Prep’s Ninth Grade Photography Students Creates Pinhole Cameras Out of Cardboards

Schoology: a new website Dougherty Valley High School has now started using to post grades, and receive homework assignments. But as Bea Elisa Roxas, a Dougherty Valley senior, describes it: “it’s confusing and hard to manage but at least I don’t need to see my grades right away” grades a stigma which have been wrapped around all of us like a lurking pesticide, giving us the highs and the lows. If we receive an A in our AP Biology FRQ our mood suddenly becomes scintillating, exuberant, we raise our shoulders high and walk the hallways in pride as we go to our next class. Because we feel we have succeeded. If we get less than our desired score, our day suddenly becomes a blur as tears clog our eyes and we attempt to put a smile on our face when someone asks how we did. “I did okay.”

