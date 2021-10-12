CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

City schools report 3 virus cases

By Brittanye Blake brittanye.blake@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVyce_0cPEGA1u00
Submitted photo

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported three students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 15 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.

With 8,293 students systemwide, three or .04% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; .18% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.

Valdosta City Schools reports that 760 students are currently enrolled in virtual learning.

Within the system’s 1,195 employees, two COVID-19 case, or .17%, were reported and no employees are quarantined due to possible exposure.

The next system update will be released Oct. 18.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Valdosta, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Valdosta, GA
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcs#Valdosta City Schools
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
2K+
Followers
79
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy