City schools report 3 virus cases

Submitted photo

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported three students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 15 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.

With 8,293 students systemwide, three or .04% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; .18% of the student population is in quarantine, school officials said.

Valdosta City Schools reports that 760 students are currently enrolled in virtual learning.

Within the system’s 1,195 employees, two COVID-19 case, or .17%, were reported and no employees are quarantined due to possible exposure.

The next system update will be released Oct. 18.