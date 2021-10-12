CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FM Sitharaman highlights reforms undertaken by Centre during investors meeting in US

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston [US], October 13 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed a roundtable meeting with institutional investors active across a wide spectrum of sectors including software, consulting, and investment management, in the US city of Boston. The event was organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of CommerceIndustry (FICCI)...

milwaukeesun.com

Economic resilience proves China's ability in handling compounding crises

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's economic growth notched 9.8 percent year on year in the first three quarters, which indicates that, despite global downward pressure, the Chinese economy has maintained the recovery momentum and continues to play a stabilizing role for the world economy. While some overseas observers noted...
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

AuthBridge secures Series A investment from Infinity Alternatives

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AuthBridge, India's largest Authentication player has raised Series A investment from an Infinity Alternatives-led investor group. Infinity Alternatives is a boutique asset manager, which invests across private and listed equities and currently manages/advises more than US USD 100mn in assets for multiple family...
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

Macao banks to launch Wealth Management Connect related services

MACAO, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Seven banks in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) have completed the necessary procedure to get ready to provide wealth management services in the Chinese mainland from Tuesday, the Monetary Authority of Macao said on Monday. The banks include the Macao branches of China's major...
ECONOMY
milwaukeesun.com

China's new third board hits over 150 bln yuan turnover

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The cumulative turnover of China's main over-the-counter (OTC) equity market has reached 152.5 billion yuan (about 23.7 billion U.S. dollars) so far this year. The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," registered a turnover of 5.88 billion yuan...
SMALL BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

'Shipbuilding powerhouse' Korea helps Colombia develop shipbuilding industry

Seoul [South Korea], October 18 (ANI/Global Economic): The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) announced on October 15 that it has signed an MOU agreement with Colombia's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism to help establish a foundation to promote shipbuilding industry. The Colombian government has selected the shipbuilding industry as...
INDUSTRY
stlouisnews.net

India's economic reforms seen as a "positive step" by Biden administration: Sitharaman

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], October 16 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India's strategic economic reforms have been welcomed by the Biden administration and leaders from the corporate sector in the US. "The reforms that we have undertaken, particularly the steps taken for the withdrawal of the...
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

FM Sitharaman discusses issues of anti-money laundering, terror financing with US Treasury Secy

Washington DC [US], October 15 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met on Thursday here for the 8th ministerial meeting of the India-USA Economic and Financial Partnership and had productive discussions on various subjects, including recovery from the pandemic, climate finance, and anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT).
WORLD
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
milwaukeesun.com

Maharashtra: Aditya Thackeray urges corporates, NGOs, individuals to come together to save environment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray on Monday urged corporates, NGOs and individuals to come together to save the environment. Thackeray attended a panel discussion organised by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on "Economic opportunity for India to accelerate management of marine and land waste...
ADVOCACY
milwaukeesun.com

China poses serious political, economic, security, technological challenges to EU

Brussels [Belgium], October 17 (ANI): The European Union (EU) parliament published an 18-page resolution on a new EU-China strategy on September 16 whose fundamental message was that Beijing poses serious political, economic, security, and technological challenges to the group. Di Valerio Fabbri, writing in Geopolitica.info said that quite aptly, the...
POLITICS
AFP

Credit Suisse to pay $475 mn to settle charges in Mozambique 'hidden debt' scandal

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $475 million to US and British authorities to resolve charges of "fraudulently misleading investors" and violating anticorruption law in the bond offerings in Mozambique, US officials announced Tuesday. Mozambique's "hidden debt" scandal stemmed from loans in 2013 and 2014 to three public companies to finance a tuna fishing project, debt the government masked from the nation's parliament. When details finally surfaced in 2016, donors such as the International Monetary Fund cut off financial aid, and the southern African country was plunged into a financial crisis, as it defaulted on debt payments and the currency collapsed. The transactions "that raised over $1 billion were used to perpetrate a hidden debt scheme, pay kickbacks to now-indicted former Credit Suisse investment bankers along with their intermediaries, and bribe corrupt Mozambique government officials," the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
milwaukeesun.com

China-Zambia cooperation has great potential: Chinese FM

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China-Zambia cooperation has great potential and a bright prospect. In a phone conversation with Zambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo, Wang congratulated Kakubo on taking office as Zambia's new foreign minister.
POLITICS
milwaukeesun.com

Will crypto money make the mare go for Pakistanis?

The revival of the wild, mysterious cryptocurrency world is acknowledged by Bitcoin exceeding $60,000 at writing (till publishing, it could be way off). The local market is likewise viewed as an attractive prospect by global exchanges. Pakistan was rated third overall in the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index, with a...
CURRENCIES
milwaukeesun.com

PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport, other projects in UP tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport along with various other developmental projects in the district. "At around 10 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. Subsequently, at around 11:30 AM, he will...
INDIA
AFP

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Global finance officials are worried about rising inflation pressures but there it is little fear that it will become a "runaway train," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday. However, in advanced economies "policymakers have the tools" to deal with inflation, she said, so "there is no significant concern that this would be a runaway train."
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

Market exchange rates in China -- Oct. 18

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Monday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 643.00. Euro 100 745.84. Japanese yen...
MARKETS

