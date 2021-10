Rev. Dr. Daryl Ward joined the Board of Trustees for Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley. He is serving a three-year term. The Agency’s mission is to empower people with disabilities and other needs to enhance their quality of life. Rev. Dr. Daryl Ward pastored the Omega Baptist Church for over 30 years. He mentored ever 60 ministers; many are leading pastorates throughout the nation. He created the African-American Ministries and implemented the Urban Outreach Foundation Christian Educators.

