California Governor Signs Bill Requiring Free Menstrual Products In Public Schools and Colleges

The bill will be in effect as of 2022. On Friday October 8, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Menstrual Equity Act, a bill that will require all public schools and colleges to offer free menstrual products starting in 2022. It is an extension of a 2017 bill that already required schools in low-income areas to provide students with free menstrual products. The law will now include grades 6 to 12, community colleges, and the California State University and University of California systems.