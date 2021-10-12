CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Governor Signs Bill Requiring Free Menstrual Products In Public Schools and Colleges

By Kyra Alessandrini
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bill will be in effect as of 2022. On Friday October 8, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Menstrual Equity Act, a bill that will require all public schools and colleges to offer free menstrual products starting in 2022. It is an extension of a 2017 bill that already required schools in low-income areas to provide students with free menstrual products. The law will now include grades 6 to 12, community colleges, and the California State University and University of California systems.

Gavin Newsom
