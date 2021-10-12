Smokey Robinson was ‘rushed to hospital’ with COVID: ‘I could’ve died’

Smokey Robinson has revealed that COVID-19 really had a hold on him late last year, leaving the Motown legend fearing that he would never sing again. The voice behind such classics as “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “I Second That Emotion” and “The Tears of a Clown” revealed in an interview with DailyMail.com that he nearly died while in acute care in a Los Angeles hospital last December during his coronavirus battle.