Public Health

Smokey Robinson was ‘rushed to hospital’ with COVID: ‘I could’ve died’

By Chuck Arnold
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmokey Robinson has revealed that COVID-19 really had a hold on him late last year, leaving the Motown legend fearing that he would never sing again. The voice behind such classics as “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “I Second That Emotion” and “The Tears of a Clown” revealed in an interview with DailyMail.com that he nearly died while in acute care in a Los Angeles hospital last December during his coronavirus battle.

Maratha 38
6d ago

Wow!! 81 years old, Smokey is still crooning and swooning!! He looks good and Staying fit and healthy saved his life. Glad he’s back. ❤️

kirk watstien
7d ago

but it's only a story a year after the fact? why wasn't this done in a timely fashion isn't that the point of news?? or was this just another way to bring up the word and fear of covid..like it's a Michael Meyers type Halloween monster thing...I just don't understand why were just hearing about this now

Dorothy Love
7d ago

You wasn't fighting, God was and he never lost a battle and he NEVER WILL. I love you and glad you stayed with us. You are one of the smoothest brothers I have ever known. I thank you for your music and I will play some on Friday if it's the Lord's will 👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🦾🦾🦾🦾🦾😆😆😆😆😆😆😆🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏✌️ Out ‼️

