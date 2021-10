ATLANTA — More than a year after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, three men will go on trial for murder even though only one of them is accused of pulling the trigger. Authorities allege that it was Travis McMichael who fired the shotgun blasts that took Arbery’s life. Investigators allege that McMichael’s father Greg McMichael joined him in the pursuit of Arbery and that William “Roddie” Bryan followed while recording video of the chase. All three face a long list of charges that include felony murder.

