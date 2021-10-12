CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooray for Netflix standing up to the cancel culture mob!

By Kyle Smith
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix this week has provided the rest of the culture with a simple example of what to do when the woke mob comes demanding human sacrifice and ritualized electronic humiliation:. Just say, “Nah.”. “You must cancel Dave Chappelle!” cried the mob, after Chappelle stated that “gender is a fact” on...

Chris Yagel
6d ago

Hopefully this the start of the end of this madness. It's about time the silent majority puts there foot down and squash this radical insanity. Never thought I'd say it, but good job Netflix.

Chris Agnew
6d ago

i say if u dont like it move on dont watch it ffs get a life ur destroying everything and everyone what happened to believe as,u believe ill believe as i do and that is that. free speech no more i hope they stick to there guns on this nexflix u stand ur ground

