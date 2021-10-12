CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, ME

Wilton man convicted of aggravated assault against a woman

By Donna M. Perry
Sun Journal (New Bern, NC)
 7 days ago
FARMINGTON — A Franklin County justice found a Wilton man guilty Tuesday of two counts of aggravated assault against a woman in June 2019 on Welch Road in Wilton. Jason L. Baker Sr., 47, who pleaded no contest to two charges of aggravated assault, was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, with all but four years suspended, followed by eight years of probation. The plea means he did not admit or deny the charges.

