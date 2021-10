Sophomore Deandre Kerr had 5 shots but was not able to score as the Syracuse men’s soccer team fought to a 0-0 draw against the NC State Wolfpack at home. The game was a testament to both team’s defenses as Syracuse had only shot one goal for the entire first half while NC State had none. While both teams had some opportunities with the ball in the box, neither squad was able to put the ball in the back of the net.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO