The Select Board discussed whether to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to broadband internet this week. Moretown will receive $497,711 in ARPA funds. The select board was once again joined by Chuck Burt of CV Fiber to consider partnering with the Communications Union District organization, which serves 21 central Vermont communities, to implement fiber optic internet service in Moretown. Burt reported that Worcester, for example, is dedicating some ARPA funds to broadband. “There’s a lot of money out there right now for broadband infrastructure,” he said.

MORETOWN, VT ・ 9 DAYS AGO