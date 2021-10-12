CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County commission awards grants for local community gardens, sustainability projects

By NBC 24 Staff
nbc24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio — Several local groups were awarded $500 grants Tuesday to carry out green projects like community gardens and neighborhood sustainability efforts. Funding from the Toledo-Lucas County Sustainability Commission encourages community members to take on projects in their neighborhoods. Recipients included Collingwood Community Center, Scottwood Community Garden, Salem Lutheran...

