Las Vegas, NV

Money Talk Finds New Audience as Podcast Puts Gen Xer Spin on Industry

By Ruth Furman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — The topic of money management gets a gritty, Sin City-style makeover on Mel O and Zoe Terry’s podcast, “Finances: The Other F Word.”. Although finance has traditionally made for a pretty stuffy discussion topic, Mel O and Zoe Terry’s podcast combines Mel O’s background in finances and Zoe Terry’s complete lack of financial acumen— O is a Certified Financial Planner™, while Terry is an attorney — with their fearlessness in taking on tough topics.

