The Texas Legislature adjourned from its third special session of the year early Tuesday morning after a final flurry of activity that included agreeing on how to spend billions in federal COVID-19 relief funds, approving a negotiated new congressional map and signing off on a last-minute proposal that will put to voters whether to increase the homestead property tax exemption.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO