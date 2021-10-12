CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Saying ‘Latinx’ isn’t about being politically correct, it’s an invitation to be inclusive

By Ivan Natividad
Berkeleyan Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Berkeley ethnic studies professor Laura E. Pérez believes using Latinx — the gender-neutral term for Latina or Latino — can help bring unknown Latinx stories and experiences to the forefront. While the word challenges gender binaries in the Spanish language, Pérez said, in use, Latinx also encourages discussions around cultural and racialized diversity and inclusivity.

news.berkeley.edu

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

Political experts discuss implications of Latinx vote

With varying viewpoints on politics and solutions to some of America’s most pressing problems, a panel of political experts were unanimous in their agreement on one thing: The growing impact of Latinx votes. These experts discussed the the Latinx electorate’s influence on U.S. politics and culture at a virtual event...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Times-News

Why the contributions of the Latinx community can't be ignored

As LatinX Heritage Month winds down, staff from UNC-Chapel Hill's Latinx Center want to underscore its importance. Oct. 15 marks the end of Latinx Heritage Month, a commemorative period that starts Sept. 15. Its purpose is to celebrate the contributions of Latinx Americans. At UNC's Latinx Center, Latinx Heritage Month...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Berkeleyan Online

Colleagues offer a heartfelt celebration for Nobel laureate David Card

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The afternoon was brilliantly sunny, and the shadows of the Faculty Glade were cool and intimate as UC Berkeley celebrated the Nobel Prize in economics awarded this week to David Card, a pioneering labor economist and popular teacher and adviser. Reflecting Card’s own manner, the Wednesday...
The Drum

Top Hispanic and Latinx execs on what diversity, equity and inclusion really mean

On what diversity, equity and inclusion really mean. “I very much identify with the Hispanic stereotype of being joyous, passionate and even loud. But for many, many years I worked hard to conform and fly under the radar, working tirelessly to compensate for the feeling that I had no right to be here, to have a voice or a seat at the table. In that journey I lost my voice and lost myself. What I didn’t realize was that it would be twice as hard to find my truth than it was to lose it to begin with. But I got lucky. Before diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) were mainstream aspirations, life placed me in an environment that was DEI-rich. I learned the joy of celebrating differences of background, experience and opinion, and the importance and impact of being seen and heard for what we all are: unique, amazing humans. More importantly, I learned this happens through deliberate action rooted in the highest standards of humanity. This allowed me to understand clearly the responsibility upon us to make it easier for those who come after us.” -Andrea Terrassa, chief operating officer for Dentsu creative in the Americas.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Berkeley, CA
theweektoday.com

Cultural club learns about Latinx and Hispanic culture

To celebrate Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month, the Old Rochester Regional cultural club attended the Brazilian Grille in Dartmouth. The group learned the differences between Hispanic and Latinx cultures and heard from guest speaker Ibby Bobola. She spoke of her journey moving to the United States from El Salvador. "Her...
SOCIETY
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Inclusiveness isn’t exclusive

Juxtaposed against the trend of inclusiveness that spawned #MeToo, revitalized Black Lives Matter and led to inroads for the LGBTQ community has been a backlash from folks who think these movements go too far. They hear “Black Lives Matter” and think it means “Black Lives Matter More.” They think acceptance of others means the exclusion of some, but these movements are about dismantling exclusivity.
SOCIETY
radiofacts.com

Dave Chapelle’s Statement about the LGBTQ Community and DaBaby Is Correct … Sort of

Comedian Dave Chapelle, 48, just made a controversial remark about the LGBTQ community when he brought up DaBaby actually killing a man in Walmart and completely getting away with it and it not hurting his career but insulting gay people and all hell breaks loose. It wasn’t always like this for the LGBTQ community unit really the last 10 years where the community had enough power to stand up without facing massive discrimination (sound familiar?)
CELEBRITIES
University of Arkansas

Let's Talk #Latinx

Join University Programs for a panel discussion with University of Arkansas faculty, staff, and Northwest Arkansas-based activists on how we can think critically and discuss topics of importance surrounding #Latinx communities. This event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Arkansas Union Verizon Ballroom. This event...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Language#Politics#Latina#Latinx Research Center#Berkeley News#Latinos#Hispanic#Chicano#American
trust.org

OPINION: Here’s what to do about diversity and inclusion fatigue in finance

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. Based on interviews with 35 senior leaders in Singapore who expressed concerns about perceptions of tokenism and insincere virtue-signalling for the sake of visual superficial diversity. By Dr Grace Lordan, Founding...
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

Native Americans Demand Fox News Apology, Firings Over Outrageously Racist Comments

A Native American organization is demanding a correction, apology and the firings of Fox News personnel for a series of racist comments. Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, who appeared with her husband, former Wisconsin GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, said Wednesday on Fox News Primetime that Native Americans’ struggles have “everything to do with government dependency ... alcoholism and family breakdowns.”
SOCIETY
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
Variety

Barbra Streisand to Fund UCLA Research Institute About Social Issues

Barbra Streisand is funding a UCLA research institute to tackle a broad range of social issues. Housed in UCLA’s division of Social Sciences, the institute bearing her name will include four research centers. These centers will delve into climate change and environmental health, the dynamics of gender relationships and power, the arts and how to combat disinformation in the national discourse. “Building upon her decades of work as an artists and activist, Barbra Streisand’s visionary act of generosity will enable UCLA scholars from many different fields to collaborate on research that will move society forward,” UCLA chancellor Gene Block said. Ahead of...
ADVOCACY
NBC News

Number of Confederate monuments linked to number of lynchings, study finds

Places with more Confederate monuments tend to also have a history of more lynchings, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Virginia. Published by the National Academy of Sciences, the study analyzed county-level lynching data involving Black people from 1832 to 1950. The data showed that the number of lynchings in an area was associated with a higher likelihood that the same area would have Confederate monuments.
SOCIETY
tufts.edu

An Insider’s Guide to Latinx Theater

What is Latinx theater? Not any one thing, according to Noe Montez. The chair of the Department of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies, as well as an actor and director, Montez focuses his research on Latinx and Latin American theater and performance. Growing up in Texas, Montez was aware mainly...
THEATER & DANCE
Washingtonian.com

A Videogame About Politics Is in the Works—and It Doesn’t Look Terrible?

If the problem with US politics is that people treat it like a game, could the answer be…turning US politics into an actual game? That’s the theory behind Political Arena, a strategy video game under development by former HuffPost reporter Eliot Nelson, which he hopes will “take that impulse to treat it like a game to try and beat the other side, and actually turn into something constructive.” He pauses. “We hope.”
FIFA
The Conversation U.S.

As a patriot and Black man, Colin Powell embodied the 'two-ness' of the African American experience

Colin Powell knew where he fit in American history. The former secretary of state – who died on Oct. 18, 2021, at 84 as a result of COVID-19 complications – was a pioneer: the first Black national security advisor in U.S. history, the first Black chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and also the first Black man to become secretary of state. But his “American journey” – as he described it in the title of a 2003 autobiography – is more than the story of one man. His death is a moment to think about the history of Black American men...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy