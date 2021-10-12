Saying ‘Latinx’ isn’t about being politically correct, it’s an invitation to be inclusive

On what diversity, equity and inclusion really mean. “I very much identify with the Hispanic stereotype of being joyous, passionate and even loud. But for many, many years I worked hard to conform and fly under the radar, working tirelessly to compensate for the feeling that I had no right to be here, to have a voice or a seat at the table. In that journey I lost my voice and lost myself. What I didn’t realize was that it would be twice as hard to find my truth than it was to lose it to begin with. But I got lucky. Before diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) were mainstream aspirations, life placed me in an environment that was DEI-rich. I learned the joy of celebrating differences of background, experience and opinion, and the importance and impact of being seen and heard for what we all are: unique, amazing humans. More importantly, I learned this happens through deliberate action rooted in the highest standards of humanity. This allowed me to understand clearly the responsibility upon us to make it easier for those who come after us.” -Andrea Terrassa, chief operating officer for Dentsu creative in the Americas.

