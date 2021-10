Flavia Pennetta, Ana Ivanovic, Cara Black, Lisa Raymond, Carlos Moya and Juan Carlos Ferrero are vying to enter the Tennis Hall of Fame for 2022. The last name on the list is precisely that of the former Italian player, who wrote some pages of history in the WTA Tour, of which the most recent and most beautiful is probably that unforgettable final at the Us Open 2015 won precisely to the detriment of the countrywoman Roberta Vinci, certainly in one of the highest moments of Italian women's tennis.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO