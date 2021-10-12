CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19, as Celtics deal with 2nd case of the year

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

Jaylen Brown tested positive last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ko24_0cPEDQ0v00
Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Celtics big man Al Horford tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a release from the team.

Horford is the second Celtics player to test positive within the last week. Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, per the team. Brown is expected to miss the rest of the preseason as he quarantines and recovers.

“With the time frame and quarantine, we’re thinking he’s probably going to miss preseason, but hopefully everything goes well and he’s back before … the season starts,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said about Brown.

Unlike Brown, Horford’s status for the Celtics’ opener on Oct. 20 in New York is likely doubtful. Just eight days remain before the start of the season, and Horford will likely have to quarantine for 10.

Neither Brown nor Horford made their vaccination status explicitly clear this preseason (Brown, when asked, said getting vaccinated is a “personal choice”). Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart said they are vaccinated.

The Celtics dealt with COVID issues last season as well. Tatum needed an inhaler for months after his bout with the disease. At one point, games were postponed because nine Celtics players were unavailable due to positive tests or contact tracing. Smart was one of the first Celtics players to test positive when COVID’s initial spread began.

So far this preseason, the Celtics sound thrilled with Horford. Udoka has hinted on several occasions that Horford will start, potentially with Robert Williams in double-big lineups.

“His leadership in general and the versatility he brings to the group, shooting, passing and some of the things he does playmaking wise, he’s been great so far in open gym and training camp, grabbing rebounds and really putting pressure on people by bringing the ball up,” Udoka said after the team’s first practice. “So we want him to do all those things he does well as well as be aggressive and look for scoring.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum looks forward to Kemba Walker reunion

Wednesday’s season opener in New York will have an odd sense of familiarity coming from the other bench, now that Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are Knicks. Jayson Tatum is looking forward to the reunion. “I’m super excited to play New York in our first game, playing against Kemba and...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NESN

What Al Horford Noticed About Jayson Tatum Since Returning To Celtics

Al Horford makes everyone better. The Boston Celtics have loved having him back on the team, and he’s picked up right where he left off in reunions with guys like Robert Williams and Dennis Schröder so far in training camp, getting a captain vote from Jaylen Brown in the process.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Al Horford brings back varying skill set to complement Celtics stars

The Boston Celtics spent much of the offseason restructuring the landscape of their organization and solidifying the pillars of the roster. Brad Stevens swapped out the sidelines for the corner office to replace the retiring Danny Ainge as president of basketball operations. Robert Wiliams inked a four-year, $54 million extension; Marcus Smart followed suit at four years and $77.1 million. Evan Fournier left for New York. Josh Richardson came to town via trade. And Kemba Walker, a 2019-20 All-Star signed to a max contract two summers prior, was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, who returns to Boston after a three-year stint between 2016 and 2019.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

Celtics big Al Horford joins Jaylen Brown in COVID-19 protocols

Boston Celtics big-man Al Horford has joined his All-Star teammate, Jaylen Brown, in COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus. Horford and Brown will miss the Celtics’ preseason matchup with the Orlando Magic set for Wednesday. Horford, 35, marks the third known COVID-19 case for the Celtics in recent...
NBA
NESN

Here’s When Jaylen Brown, Al Horford Could Return To Celtics After Getting COVID-19

The good news is Jaylen Brown should be eligible to return to the Boston Celtics for the team’s first regular season game. The bad news is Al Horford likely won’t be. The duo both recently tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine away from the team. Brown is asymptomatic, and coach Ime Udoka provided an update on Horford after the Celtics got word of the veteran big’s diagnosis.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Jaylen Brown Tests Positive for COVID-19; Celtics Say He's Asymptomatic

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced Brown's diagnosis Friday and said he is asymptomatic and quarantining. Brown hasn't said whether he has been vaccinated. "I think it's a personal decision and have my own thoughts about it, but I respect my teammates' decision,"...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Report: Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19, joins Jaylen Brown in quarantine status

I think we’re all tired of seeing the words “Health and Safety Protocols,” but if there was any doubt after the Boston Celtics announced that Al Horford would miss tomorrow’s preseason game against the Orlando Magic because of those protocols, The Athletic’s Shams Charania put the nail in the coffin with the report that Horford caught COVID-19:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid
FanSided

Boston Celtics: The Double-Bigs Lineup returns to Boston

After the Al Horford trade became official, many pondered how he would be used within the Boston Celtics rotation. With Robert Williams signing a four-year, $54 million extension this summer, many penciled him in as the starting center with Horford backing up the fourth-year big man. As time went along...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy