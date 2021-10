Metroid Dread is here, and it marks the conclusion to the decades-long story that's been told across the 2D side of the series, dating back to the original Metroid. While it may be a landmark game in that sense, the actual structure of it is very much still what you'd expect from a Metroid, as Samus starts out her journey stripped of her powers before slowly (and sometimes not so slowly) accumulating them again. It's typical Metroid fare, but whether it's been years since you last touched a game in the series or are making this your starting point, we've got some tips to help ensure your hours spent on the planet ZDR are dread-free.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO