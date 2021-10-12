COVID Hits Cardinals Again: Chandler Jones Placed on Reserve Tuesday

Just when it appeared the Cardinals were free of any COVID issues for the time being after the activation of tight end Darrell Daniels, they were hit with another jolt when outside linebacker Chandler Jones tested positive and was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Tuesday.

It is presumed that Jones is vaccinated after head coach Kliff Kingsbury said recently the entire roster had the vaccine. In that case, he can return after having two negative tests 24 hours apart. Daniels was on the list for six days and was activated after two negative tests.

Jones becomes the 18th Cardinals player to have gone on the list since the beginning of training camp in July. Three players have been on the list twice, including Daniels. The Cardinals were granted a roster exemption for him that expires Wednesday.

There have been 82 days since rookies reported to camp on July 23 and there have been only 19 days when no one from the team has been on the COVID list.

Also Tuesday, the Cardinals protected three practice-squad players from being signed to another team’s active roster this week: guard Danny Isidora, tight end Ross Travis and cornerback Jace Whittaker. All three were elevated to the roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers and all played.

There will likely be other moves to the practice squad made by tomorrow after cornerback Luc Barcoo and wide receiver Josh Doctson were released Tuesday.

The team reported tryouts for three tight ends, a cornerback and a linebacker. The tight ends were Richard Rodgers, Luke Stocker and David Wells. Also working out were cornerback Kevin Peterson and linebacker Joe Walker, both of whom have a history with the franchise.

There has not been a roster move yet for tight end Maxx Williams, who is expected to land on reserve/injured this week.