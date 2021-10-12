CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Hits Cardinals Again: Chandler Jones Placed on Reserve Tuesday

By Howard Balzer
 7 days ago

Just when it appeared the Cardinals were free of any COVID issues for the time being after the activation of tight end Darrell Daniels, they were hit with another jolt when outside linebacker Chandler Jones tested positive and was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Tuesday.

It is presumed that Jones is vaccinated after head coach Kliff Kingsbury said recently the entire roster had the vaccine. In that case, he can return after having two negative tests 24 hours apart. Daniels was on the list for six days and was activated after two negative tests.

Jones becomes the 18th Cardinals player to have gone on the list since the beginning of training camp in July. Three players have been on the list twice, including Daniels. The Cardinals were granted a roster exemption for him that expires Wednesday.

There have been 82 days since rookies reported to camp on July 23 and there have been only 19 days when no one from the team has been on the COVID list.

Also Tuesday, the Cardinals protected three practice-squad players from being signed to another team’s active roster this week: guard Danny Isidora, tight end Ross Travis and cornerback Jace Whittaker. All three were elevated to the roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers and all played.

There will likely be other moves to the practice squad made by tomorrow after cornerback Luc Barcoo and wide receiver Josh Doctson were released Tuesday.

The team reported tryouts for three tight ends, a cornerback and a linebacker. The tight ends were Richard Rodgers, Luke Stocker and David Wells. Also working out were cornerback Kevin Peterson and linebacker Joe Walker, both of whom have a history with the franchise.

There has not been a roster move yet for tight end Maxx Williams, who is expected to land on reserve/injured this week.

Injury Report Wednesday: Murray Limited

It’s Week 6 in the NFL, and the Wednesday injury report for the Cardinals and Browns is rather lengthy. Aside from nose tackle Corey Peters, who did not practice on a rest day, the Cardinals have 11 players listed with injury or illness and six did not practice. Meanwhile, the Browns list 17 players with injuries, nearly one-third of their active roster, of which nine did not practice. Seven players had multiple injuries including one with three.
NFL
Cardinals Sign Chris Banjo to Active Roster

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the promotion of safety Chris Banjo from the practice squad to the active roster. In subsequent moves, the Cardinals also waived offensive lineman Koda Martin off the 53-man roster and released Shaq Calhoun from the practice squad. Banjo has played in the past three...
NFL
Byron Murphy Jr. Likely Out Sunday: Friday Practice Notebook

The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on Sunday against the 49ers, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Murphy injured his ribs last week against the Rams, but he continued to play. He has not practiced this week. The Cardinals cornerbacks depth may be even lighter as...
NFL
Cardinals Offensive Line Passes Another Test

Ground and pound football normally isn't the Arizona Cardinals' method of transportation with the football. Yet against a formidable Los Angeles Rams defensive front that features the likes of Aaron Donald among other strong defenders, the Cardinals found a wealth of success rushing the football in their 37-20 win on Sunday. Arizona rushed for 216 yards on the ground, improving to a 6-0 record since 2016 when rushing for over 200 yards.
NFL
Marco Wilson Active; Beachum, Edmonds, Williams Active

GLENDALE – The Cardinals will play the 49ers Sunday afternoon with a decided lack of depth at cornerback with starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson both inactive because of injuries to their ribs, along with rookie corner Tay Gowan inactive for the fifth consecutive game. The only active cornerbacks...
NFL
Murphy Out Sunday, Other Key Players Questionable

Friday morning after practice, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it looked like cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. wouldn’t be able to play because of the ribs he injured last Sunday against the Rams. A few hours later, it became official when Murphy was declared out on the injury report. For...
NFL
