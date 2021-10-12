Fortune 500 CEO: 'Work-life balance is a lie'

Scott Snider is the President of Exit Planning Institute, the authority on Exit Planning education. For a business owner, a notable difference exists between generating a successful net profit or annual income and building significant value. A seemingly nice balance sheet and annual profit and loss statement does not imply a company is valuable. As the president of a company that provides professional advisors with the content, tools and training needed to guide business owners, I’ve seen how focusing on building value today can help protect your business against unforeseeable future crises. Additionally, this can help ensure the company is transferrable when the business owner goes to exit and can result in increased net profit and income to the business owner each year. How do we begin to drive value while aligning your personal and financial goals with your business goals?

