The fall feel will depart tonight. With returning humidity will come a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms for the middle of the week. Next 24 Hours: With a steady shift to southeast winds, humidity (dew point temperatures) will slowly climb overnight. Wednesday will begin quite a bit warmer than previous days with temperatures in the mid 60s and warm into the low 80s. As that occurs, any early sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. Enough moisture and instability is expected for scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Though there are not currently any significant threats to the area, one or two strong storms could produce gusty wind.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO