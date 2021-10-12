CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How Pulpstream’s Low-Code/No-Code Tools Streamlined HR Processes

By Richard Hay
itprotoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile low-code/no-code tools have received a lot of attention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these tools have been around well before the pandemic even began. We have profiled the big three (Microsoft, Amazon, and Google) to discuss their offerings in this area. For organizations already established in those ecosystems, it makes sense to use low-code/no-code tools integrated into their productivity and collaboration suites.

www.itprotoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Code Corporation Streamlines Barcode Scanning for CoronaPass and ID Proof in The Netherlands

Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, announced its barcode scanning technology is used with ScanID’s CheckScan solution to considerably speed up the process of checking a visitor’s CoronaPass (coronavirus entry pass) and ID Proof, verifying the visitor has been vaccinated against, have recovered from an infection or have tested negative for COVID-19.
ELECTRONICS
VentureBeat

How low-code/no-code solutions and automation can triage employee turnover

Everyone’s talking about “The Great Resignation” with employees across industries impacted by it. Whether they’ve pursued a new job opportunity or been left behind to pick up their former teammates’ slack, people are feeling the pull and the data proves it. Since July 2021, the number of folks quitting their jobs in the U.S. and globally has soared to unprecedented heights.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Welspun India Rolls Out Wel-Trak 2.0 Blockchain Traceability Tool

The Blockchain and AI-based traceability platform is set to capture all of Welspun India’s product lines and sustainability data points. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Mobile Devices#Itpro#Randstad
datasciencecentral.com

Training Deep Neural Networks using a low-code app in MATLAB

In this blog post I will show how to use a low-code app in MATLAB, the Deep Network Designer, for two different tasks and design paradigms: creating a network from scratch vs. using transfer learning. The process of building deep learning (DL) solutions follows a standard workflow that starts from...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Low Code is not Dead

Throughout the years, there have been various attempts to make programming streamlined and digestible for everyone. Few people have the time and patience to hunch over the laptop for months, years, and zillion hours to acquire coding skills and know-how. This ushered in the budding trend of low-code platforms. The trend has quickly evolved towards data sciences and analytics, reducing the pressure, time, and cost.
COMPUTERS
inforisktoday.com

OnDemand | How Unifying Security Tools Can Streamline Threat Hunting

Phishing, malvertising, spam, trojans, ransomware, and information stealers are on the rise. When it comes to security, deciding where to dedicate resources is vital. It’s critical to know what security issues are most likely to crop up within your organization and their potential impacts. The challenge is that the most active threats change over time as the prevalence of different attacks ebb and flow.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Welcome to: The Low Code Wave

EnableX App Visual Builder lets you create a fully functional video meeting application without writing a single line of code. The tool has a range of features from one-to-one to large-scale video calling, live streaming, real-time analytics, screen sharing, whiteboard, group and private chat, and file sharing—you get all indispensable features to meet users’ requirements. It is as easy as ordering your next pizza online, it is easy to use the tool without writing code snippets.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
itprotoday.com

Empowering and Securing A More Hybrid, Mobile-First Workforce

The pandemic didn’t just disrupt the working patterns of millions of employees across the globe; the very nature of work itself is also being disrupted as people look to work in a more mobile-centric, collaborative, and productive way. This shift to more hybrid and mobile work styles will be a permanent change for many, so businesses must act now to ensure the right technologies, practices, and processes are in place to support and secure these new ways of working over the long-term.
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

Enterprise Data Storage Environments Riddled With Vulnerabilities

Despite a dramatic increase in ransomware attacks, enterprise storage and backup environments have a dangerously weaker security posture than the compute and network layers of the IT infrastructure, new research shows. Continuity recently analyzed data gathered from 423 storage systems belonging to customers in the banking, financial services, transportation, healthcare,...
COMPUTERS
Tech Times

Low-code & No-code vs. Customized Software: What's the Difference?

Low-code (LC) and no-code (NC) platforms are rapidly growing tools worth having in our belt. But like every tool, they could be very useful in some situations, such as:. Alternatively, NC and LC platforms could be useless or even harmful in some situations, such as our primary business domain, where IT should be our competitive advantage and have contact with sensitive data like IP, R&D, customers, ML models, etc.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Fluent Commerce Delivers OMX, The New Low-Code Platform for Order Management

Implement faster. Adapt nimbly. Embrace complexity, all while maximizing your available business and IT talent. Fluent Commerce, the provider of the leading cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), announces today the launch of Fluent Order Management Experience (OMX), the new low-code platform for order management. Fluent OMX gives brands and retailers unmatched speed, power and flexibility to adapt an OMS to their unique needs.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

The Rise Of No-Code And Low-Code Solutions: Will Your CTO Become Obsolete?

CEO of Ideamotive, a marketplace matching tech talent with companies worldwide. Co-author of "The State of CEE IT Outsourcing 2021" report. Have you ever studied programming so much that you saw code lines in your dreams? You’re lucky if you haven't gone that far. Otherwise, we have ambiguous news for you: On the one hand, your hard-earned programming skills may soon become fairly obsolete, but on the other hand, the whole programming process may become more like a cakewalk, so you’ll be able to develop more digital products in less time.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Low-code, No-code and the Future of Enterprise App Development

Low code and no-code platforms promise to make apps and software development accessible to more people with the help of the visual development approach rather than the development route that requires writing a thousand lines of code. These platforms help businesses build apps without relying on development teams. LCAPs have transitioned the app-building platforms. This article will focus on similar challenges, possibilities, and whether future app development will rely on LCAP. Low code platforms would account for over 65% of development by 2024.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

How Quickbase is using low-code to streamline Daifuku’s supply chain

Low-code and no-code development platforms, which provide the means to build software without the need to write code, are exploding in popularity as enterprises become increasingly digital during the pandemic. It’s estimated that nearly 60% of all custom apps are now created outside the IT department, 30% of which are built by employees with limited development skills. Because low- and no-code solutions don’t require traditional programming skills, they have the potential to reduce app development time by 90%, a RedHat analysis found.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Vermont Electric is helping power the state with a low-code app building platform

At VB’s Low-Code/No-Code Summit, the discussion centered around the way no-code solutions are enabling enterprise agility in revolutionary ways, changing the dynamics coding, from how we write it to who can develop applications. One session revealed how low code literally helps power the state of Vermont. Vermont Electric Power Company...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

The democratization of software with low-code/no-code platforms

Low-code/no-code platforms are empowering enterprise agility, quicker development turnaround times, and accelerating business outcomes — and it’s the focus of the latest Transform Technology Summit. And automation, the promise of low-code for creators, and creating great products, was the focus of the chat with Airtable co-founder Andrew Ofstad and Zapier product manager Chris Geoghegan, “How Zapier Uses Airtable to Transform Product Development & Deliver Great Customer Experiences.”
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

How low-code can benefit large enterprises like Mondelēz

The implications of the growth of low- and no-code platforms — platforms that allow users without programming knowledge to build apps — are profound. By 2024, low-code app development will be responsible for more than 65% of all app development activity, according to Gartner. Moreover, the firm predicts that 75% of enterprises will be using at least four low-code development tools for IT app development and “citizen development” initiatives within the next three years.
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

Programmer vs. Developer vs. Engineer: What’s the Difference?

What makes a software developer different from a programmer or software engineer? You may be tempted to answer “not much.” To a certain degree, these terms are interchangeable. They all refer in a generic sense to someone who helps create software. But, when you dive deeper, you realize that there are important differences among software developers, software engineers and programmers. The terminology you choose to use plays an important role in defining job functions--not to mention setting expectations around salary and career trajectories.
COMPUTERS
itprotoday.com

Google Distributed Cloud Takes Aim at Edge and Hybrid Deployments

Google is expanding the reach of its cloud with a new set of offerings it's calling Google Distributed Cloud. Google Distributed Cloud was announced at the Google Next '21 virtual event on Oct. 12, alongside a series of data, security, application and cloud news. The new Google Distributed Cloud is an extension of the company's Anthos technology, which enables organizations to run workloads in different cloud environments. The initial two distributed cloud services are Google Distributed Cloud Edge and Google Distributed Cloud Hosted.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy