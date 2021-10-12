Stefan Bondy: The Nets have finally stood up to Kyrie Irving

NEW YORK — The Nets got what they deserved with Kyrie Irving, but like a pushover parent who reached a limit on disrespect, they finally took a stand. We’ll see if it’s too late to have an impact on Irving, who has been given so much rope by the Nets he could dock the Spanish Armada. The idea of Irving only showing up to road games — or whenever the mood struck him — was always so ridiculous, so silly, so illogical and counterproductive to anything important to chemistry and team building.