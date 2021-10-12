CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Stefan Bondy: The Nets have finally stood up to Kyrie Irving

By STEFAN BONDY
Raleigh News & Observer
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — The Nets got what they deserved with Kyrie Irving, but like a pushover parent who reached a limit on disrespect, they finally took a stand. We’ll see if it’s too late to have an impact on Irving, who has been given so much rope by the Nets he could dock the Spanish Armada. The idea of Irving only showing up to road games — or whenever the mood struck him — was always so ridiculous, so silly, so illogical and counterproductive to anything important to chemistry and team building.

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
basketballnews.com

Kyrie Irving, Nets are no longer discussing contract extension

Not only is Kyrie Irving losing his $35,053,700 salary for the 2021-22 season, his decision to remain unvaccinated could also cost him a lucrative extension with the Brooklyn Nets. “He was willing to sacrifice, at the end of the day, $16 million in salary this upcoming year and $186 million,...
NBA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Jay Williams and Stephen A. Smith Argue On Air Over Kyrie Irving’s Vaccine Stance

Jay Williams has come to the defense of Kyrie Irving and his vaccination stance. Unfortunately for Williams, Steph A. Smith wasn’t having it. During Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Smith was critical of Irving for leaving the Brooklyn Nets hanging by choosing not to get vaccinated. Williams, who said he is pro-vaccine, defended Irving’s right to make a personal decision and do what he feels is right for him and his family. This lead to Smith and Williams going at each other on air.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
bulletin-news.com

Kyrie Irving Will Not Play With The Brooklyn Nets Until Vaccinated

As difficulties surrounding Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status persist, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has announced that the star guard “will not play or practice with the club until he is eligible to be a full participant.”. Irving will be able to practice at the team’s facilities but will be...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyrie Irving cleared to attend Nets practices in Brooklyn

Nets star Kyrie Irving has been cleared to practice with the team in Brooklyn, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. This bit of good news is courtesy of a reinterpretation by New York City officials of the classification of the Nets’ practice facility with regard to the city’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. The Brooklyn facility, the HSS training center, has been determined to be a “private office building” rather than an “open indoor gym.”
NBA
Newsday

It's next man up for Nets after Kyrie Irving again skips practice in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving missed his second straight practice at the Nets’ training facility Wednesday in Brooklyn, and neither coach Steve Nash nor Irving’s close friend Kevin Durant have a clue whether Irving will be available for practices and games in New York this season. Irving has declined to discuss his vaccination...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Gm#The Brooklyn Nets
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Sixers Haven't Shown Any Interest in Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving

Ben Simmons remains committed to his holdout from the Philadelphia 76ers. Ever since requesting a trade from the team during the early stages of the offseason, Simmons has had every intention of moving on. Unfortunately for the disgruntled star, the Sixers hold all of the leverage over him. As he...
NBA
Yardbarker

Nets Make Final Determination On Status Of Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has put the Brooklyn Nets in a difficult and unique position. However, a ruling came down that he could practice and of course these mandates do not apply on the road outside of New York City. So would the Nets tolerate a part-time player?. GM Sean Marks released...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Pepsi
wmleader.com

Will Kyrie Irving retire? Answering countless Nets questions

The Kyrie Irving-Nets drama has incited countless questions. The Post’s Brian Lewis answers some of the most-asked:. Q: Does this mean that Irving will not play for the Nets at all this season?. A: With Irving, all things are possible. His stance against getting vaccinated is strong, but so is...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyrie Irving misses Tuesday’s practice with Nets

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is being scrutinized for his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and the criticism probably isn’t going away anytime soon. Because Irving’s unvaccinated status runs afoul of New York City policy, he missed the team’s first practice back in Brooklyn after opening the preseason on the West Coast, according to multiple reports. Unless Irving changes his mind or New York City changes its policy, the point guard will miss two preseason and 41 regular-season Nets games scheduled at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He also would have to sit out two regular-season road games against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
NBA
chatsports.com

What the rest of the Nets are saying about Kyrie Irving

The Kyrie Irving saga is still the biggest story surrounding the Brooklyn Nets for the umpteenth day in a row. We still have not heard from Irving directly, but his message was leaked through a report in . Although Kyrie claims to be a “voice for the voiceless,” he hasn’t...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy