NBA

Wizards' Davis Bertans: Will play Tuesday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Updating a previous report, Bertans will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Raptors, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. An incorrect report was initially tweeted out that said Bertans wouldn't play in Tuesday's contest due to an "abundance of caution." However, that was about Bertans' practice status from Monday. The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter has been dealing with a calf strain that he suffered in the offseason, but he is good to go against the Raptors.

www.cbssports.com

Related
hoopsrumors.com

Wizards Release Three Players

The Wizards have released Jaime Echenique, Jordan Goodwin and Devontae Shuler, the club announced on social media today (Twitter link). Washington now has 15 players on standard deals and two players on two-way contracts, trimming its roster to 17 players ahead of the regular season. The team re-tooled during the...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Rockets GameThread

The Washington Wizards will play the Houston Rockets tonight at 8 p.m. ET. You can listen to the game on The Team 980 AM. If you’re in Houston, it will be televised on AT&T SportsNet. Hopefully, Kevin Broom, who lives in the Lone Star state, will get his chance to watch the game tonight while we listen intently on the radio.
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Continue Preseason Play Against Wizards, Minus Randle

The Knicks will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Wizards in their lone preseason game away from home. The New York Knicks opened up their 2021 preseason with a resounding victory over the Indiana Pacers. Up next on their schedule is the Washington Wizards, who the Knicks will play thrice during the regular season. Tonight’s matchup will take place at the Capital One Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.
NBA
NBC Washington

Wizards' Deni Avdija Ready to Play First Game Since April Ankle Injury

Deni Avdija ready to play first game since April ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Deni Avdija first fractured his right ankle in April, ending his rookie season, he was told it would take 2-to-3 months to recover. In his mind, he expected 10 weeks. At different...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Raptors preview: Washington has last preseason game on Tuesday

The Washington Wizards will host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Here’s the preview. When and where: ,Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM if you have HD radio. Injury Report: For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura (personal),...
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Wizards and Raptors meet Tuesday night in D.C.

GAME INFO: Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App. On Tuesday, the Wizards host the Raptors at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena in their third of four preseason games. Washington is looking for its first win of the preseason while Toronto is coming off a home win over the Rockets last night.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Cassius Winston: Out again Tuesday

Winston (hamstring) won't play in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Raptors, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Winston has yet to play in the preseason, which may cause him to lose out on a roster spot. The Michigan State product's last chance to see action before the regular season will come Friday against the Knicks.
NBA
NBC Sports

Avdija likes competing with Bertans in shooting drills

At a practice this past week, the Wizards coaching staff set the bar high for Deni Avdija. The second-year forward was placed in a two-man shooting drill with Davis Bertans, one of the most accurate long range marksmen in today's NBA. They began taking shots stationed in the corner, then...
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Excellent in Tuesday's loss

Kuzma recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 preseason loss to the Raptors. Kuzma has had an up-and-down preseason, but he reached his preseason high in scoring and rebounding Tuesday. The 26-year-old will look to continue to gain more confidence in the Wizards' offense during the final preseason game Friday against the Knicks, assuming he's not rested.
NBA
Washington Wizards
Toronto Raptors
Basketball
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis' Role, Joel Ayayi to Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to kick off their regular season Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. While the Lakers are expected to be a competitive team centered around the Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, it's hard to know exactly what the team is going to look like. The Lakers went winless in the preseason but almost certainly didn't give many accurate looks at their lineup and role plans.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals Who Pissed Him Off And Threw Him Off His Game: "Joe Young... If I See Him Again, I'm On His Ass."

Kevin Durant is one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is all about winning, always putting up a show for fans. It is rare to see KD having an off night, but the 2x NBA champion is also a human, like the rest of us. Moreover, he can get pissed and lose focus if somebody uses the right words against him.
NBA

