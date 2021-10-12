Wizards' Davis Bertans: Will play Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to kick off their regular season Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. While the Lakers are expected to be a competitive team centered around the Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, it's hard to know exactly what the team is going to look like. The Lakers went winless in the preseason but almost certainly didn't give many accurate looks at their lineup and role plans.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO