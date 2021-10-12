Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Reps capped in practice

Brady completed 30 of 41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns in Sunday's 45-17 win over the Dolphins. He added 13 yards on his lone rushing attempt. Brady found Giovani Bernard for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then added touchdowns of 62 and four yards to Antonio Brown in the second before rounding out his day with scores of 34 and 22 yards to Mike Evans in the fourth. He had just one touchdown pass over the last two games after totaling nine in Weeks 1 and 2, but Brady bounced back to bring his TD:INT to 15:2. Brady will be right back in action Thursday in a Week 6 trip to Philadelphia, and he's four touchdowns away from reaching the milestone mark of 600 for his career.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO