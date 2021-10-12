CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Reps capped in practice

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Brady (thumb) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Though he's appearing on the practice report as a limited participant for the second straight day, Brady's right thumb injury isn't expected to prevent him from playing Thursday against the Eagles. Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Brady said the thumb issue is "no serious issue at all," and the veteran quarterback anticipates the soreness he's currently experiencing will go away in the next two days. Even so, Brady may still need to practice fully Wednesday in order to avoid carrying a questionable designation into Thursday's contest.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles
Washington Post

After beating the Eagles to move to 5-1, Tom Brady says the Buccaneers ‘have got to get better

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ride to a Super Bowl title last season was relatively bumpy. They didn’t resemble a viable championship contender until late in the season. They had a relatively modest 7-5 record and were on a two-game skid entering December. They lost twice during the regular season to the New Orleans Saints. They finished second in the NFC South. Quarterback Tom Brady played through a knee injury, adjusted to a new team and a new offense and had a game in which he forgot it was fourth down.
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tuesday Update On Bucs Tight End Rob Gronkowski

For the past three games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without tight end Rob Gronkowski due to fractured ribs. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee he’ll return to the field this weekend against the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers held a light walkthrough to prepare for their Week 7 matchup....
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
wmleader.com

Buccaneers, Tom Brady clip Eagles but lose Richard Sherman

PHILADELPHIA — Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard Sherman left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury but their depleted defense held on after Jalen Hurts rallied the Eagles from a 28-7 deficit.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'week-to-week,' talks Tom Brady being 'in his prime' at 44

When Tom Brady returned to New England on Sunday night, representing the Buccaneers and beating his old team in their own stadium, he did it without another former big-name Patriot in Rob Gronkowski. The star tight end didn't travel with Tampa Bay while recovering from rib and lung injuries suffered the week prior. But you can bet he watched from home, from the edge of his seat.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Throws five TDs in blowout win

Brady completed 30 of 41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns in Sunday's 45-17 win over the Dolphins. He added 13 yards on his lone rushing attempt. Brady found Giovani Bernard for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then added touchdowns of 62 and four yards to Antonio Brown in the second before rounding out his day with scores of 34 and 22 yards to Mike Evans in the fourth. He had just one touchdown pass over the last two games after totaling nine in Weeks 1 and 2, but Brady bounced back to bring his TD:INT to 15:2. Brady will be right back in action Thursday in a Week 6 trip to Philadelphia, and he's four touchdowns away from reaching the milestone mark of 600 for his career.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy