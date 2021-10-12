Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Reps capped in practice
Brady (thumb) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Though he's appearing on the practice report as a limited participant for the second straight day, Brady's right thumb injury isn't expected to prevent him from playing Thursday against the Eagles. Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Brady said the thumb issue is "no serious issue at all," and the veteran quarterback anticipates the soreness he's currently experiencing will go away in the next two days. Even so, Brady may still need to practice fully Wednesday in order to avoid carrying a questionable designation into Thursday's contest.www.cbssports.com
