NFL

Texans' Chris Moore: Gets permanent roster spot

 7 days ago

Moore was signed off the Texans' practice squad Tuesday. Previously elevated from the practice squad ahead of the team's Week 5 loss to the Patriots, the 28-year-old was immediately thrust into a regular spot in Houston's three-receiver sets alongside Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley. Moore made quite an impression in his second game with the Texans, finishing with five receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The breakout performance should be enough to keep him involved in the game plan Sunday in Indianapolis, but he may end up seeing a smaller share of the snaps if slot specialist Danny Amendola (thigh) is cleared to return from a three-game absence.

Houston Texans sign former UC Bearcats WR Chris Moore to active roster from practice squad

The Houston Texans announced Tuesday that they signed former University of Cincinnati Bearcats receiver Chris Moore to the active roster from the practice squad. Moore's second reception as a member of the Houston Texans was one he won't forget - a 67-yard catch and run for a touchdown from quarterback Davis Mills during the second quarter Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Texans loss overshadows WR Chris Moore's big game against the Patriots

HOUSTON — In the absence of Danny Amendola, the Houston Texans elevated wide receiver Chris Moore from the practice squad to fill the void. It was his second time this season having his name called from the Texans’ practice squad. But unlike his first outing in a Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Moore played a vital role in the Texans’ 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots, Sunday afternoon, at NRG Stadium.
Chris Moore: Reverts back to practice squad

Moore reverted back to the Texans' practice squad Monday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. With Danny Amendola (thigh) sidelined, Moore was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's contest against the Patriots. He didn't disappoint as he totaled five catches for 109 yards -- both career-highs -- and one touchdown. The 28-year-old has already been elevated twice, so the Texans will need to sign him to a contract if they want him on the active roster for Week 6.
Texans WR Chris Moore posts career highs after practice squad elevation

Texans wide receiver Chris Moore posted single-game, career-highs in both catches (5) and receiving yards (109) in Houston’s 25-22 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, a day after Moore was officially elevated from the practice squad to the team’s active roster. Moore, who played five previous seasons in Baltimore, was...
Texans Promote WR Chris Moore, Make Two Other Moves

The Texans announced they have officially promoted WR Chris Moore to the active roster. Houston also officially signed G Cole Toner to the practice squad, cutting CB Shyheim Carter to make room. Moore had a huge day for Houston on Sunday, catching five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Watch: Chris Moore, former UC Bearcats receiver, scores on 67-yard TD catch for Texans

Former University of Cincinnati Bearcats receiver Chris Moore's second reception as a member of the Houston Texans was one he won't forget - a 67-yard catch and run for a touchdown from quarterback Davis Mills during the second quarter Sunday against the New England Patriots. Moore, recently elevated from the...
CHRIS MOORE — A football weekend to remember

Football fans might have just witnessed the greatest weekend in this sport’s history with an incredible slate of games. If you are a Port Neches-Groves fan, the stellar weekend started Friday night with a shootout victory over Barbers Hill. PNG racked up 576 yards to Barbers Hill’s 632, but the Indians came out on top with a 49-35 win.
