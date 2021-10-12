Texans' Chris Moore: Gets permanent roster spot

Moore was signed off the Texans' practice squad Tuesday. Previously elevated from the practice squad ahead of the team's Week 5 loss to the Patriots, the 28-year-old was immediately thrust into a regular spot in Houston's three-receiver sets alongside Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley. Moore made quite an impression in his second game with the Texans, finishing with five receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The breakout performance should be enough to keep him involved in the game plan Sunday in Indianapolis, but he may end up seeing a smaller share of the snaps if slot specialist Danny Amendola (thigh) is cleared to return from a three-game absence.