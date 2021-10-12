CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Hundreds Locked Out Of Union County Storage Units Damaged By Ida

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storage facility in New Jersey is keeping people away from their own belongings. Hundreds of people in Union County have been locked out of their storage units that were affected by Hurricane Ida; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

