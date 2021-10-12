Hundreds Locked Out Of Union County Storage Units Damaged By Ida

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County announced Tuesday it has received $7.7 million in federal grants to help residents struggling to pay rent and utility bills. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding is on top of $9.7 million the county received earlier this year, making Howard one of seven counties in Maryland to get a second round of ERAP funds. In a statement, County Executive Calvin Ball said the county has already been able to help more than 700 households with the initial round of funding. “… With this additional funding, we can continue to support our neighbors who have significant needs as they manage past-due rents and utilities,” Ball said in part. Residents who have lost income, dealt with illness or been forced to care for family because of COVID-19 can apply to receive a share of those funds. The funding can be used to cover past-due rent payments and utility bills for up to 18 months. To learn more about this program or to apply for some of that funding, visit the county’s website.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO