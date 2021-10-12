CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'No Time To Die' leaves reviewer underwhelmed

By Bob Garver Movie Reviewer
hngnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast spring, the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” became the first movie to be pushed back because of the pandemic. The subsequent 18-month delay made me crave the film even more, and I confess my expectations might have gotten a little too high. In fact, it’s probably for...

www.hngnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sun Chronicle

Review: 'No Time to Die' sends Daniel Craig's James Bond off in style

It’s sort of a minor miracle that “No Time to Die” is actually out in theaters Friday. The latest James Bond flick and star Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 was originally slated for release in spring 2020 but was pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic. Very little captured how stuck in time those first few months of the pandemic felt like the “No Time to Die” posters adorning shuttered movie theaters and billboards overlooking empty roads.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Billy Magnussen
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Detroit News

'No Time to Die' review: Daniel Craig waves a long goodbye to 007

Daniel Craig makes his royal exit in "No Time to Die," a handsome if entirely too long James Bond adventure that struggles with James Bond's place in the modern world. And just what is that place? There once was a time when there was nothing cooler than a debonair British super-spy with a license to kill. The tailored suits, the cool gadgets, the fancy cars and the colorful bad guys all helped shape this cinematic fantasy world that we'd dip our toes into every few years or so. But in 2021 — nearly 60 years and 25 films into the franchise — is James Bond still the hero we crave? Does the series need an update, or an all-out retirement?
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Review: Daniel Craig shines in his last Bond film 'No Time to Die' but the villains fall short

When James Bond tells his lover, "We have all the time in the world," early in "No Time to Die," fans of the series will emit a collective, "Oh, no!" It's a callback to the same line in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" from 1969, just before Bond's wife is murdered. That isn't a spoiler — the context is different in "No Time," which also repurposes Louis Armstrong's "Her Majesty's" theme song — but fans know the line is shorthand for "No good can come of this."
MOVIES
RFT (Riverfront Times)

No Time to Die

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
CELEBRITIES
Inverse

No Time to Die review: An emotional swan song for the best Bond ever

After 15 years and five movies, Daniel Craig’s tenure as a gritty, modernized James Bond comes to a close in the stunning No Time to Die. Guided by the steady hand of director Cary Joji Fukunaga (of HBO’s surreal True Detective), No Time to Die does bid a fond farewell to Craig. But first, it allows its lead to showcase new sides of the world’s best-known secret agent.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Cia#State Department
fortworthreport.org

‘No Time to Die’ Review: Daniel Craig bids farewell to Bond with a thrilling culmination signifying the end of an era

In the history of 007’s, where does Daniel Craig fall? I grew up in the Roger Moore era, my parents leaned more toward Sean Connery, and we all rallied for Pierce Brosnan. After a remarkable debut in “Casino Royale” and now with five Bond films under his belt, Craig went from being my #2 007 to claim the top spot. In hindsight, he was the closet representation of the character Ian Fleming created almost 70 years ago. Cary Joji Fukunaga gives the 53-year-old English actor a proper sendoff leaving fans with a thrilling, often majestic (see it in IMAX), Bond adventure that despite its almost 3-hour run time, kept me entertained from start to finish. The climax will leave fans shaken not stirred as it marks the end of an era.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘No Time to Die’ Might Not Be Perfect, But It Sure is a Satisfying Conclusion

As the hours turned into days turned into months then finally turned into more than a year of delays, No Time To Die has finally been released internationally and is making its way to the United States this week. The 25th Bond flick lived by its name for a while, it seemed like there was truly no time to die as the film would never see the light of day due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
94.3 Lite FM

‘No Time to Die’ Review: Some Bonds Can Be Broken

All James Bond films begin with a cold open, but No Time to Die’s is colder than most. In a house on the edge of a frozen lake, a mysterious man wearing a parka jacket and a chalk-white mask pursues a young girl. What follows — a flurry of violence and vendettas — sets the tone for the rest of the film to follow, which brings Daniel Craig’s 15-year run as Ian Fleming’s most famous creation to a close.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Review: “No Time to Die” a rare bookend for long-running James Bond series

Three stars. Rated PG-13. 163 minutes. In theaters. Closure, while great for storytelling, is not something franchises do well. We wave goodbye to characters we’ll soon see in sequels and reboots, the stakes only as high as the months stacked between outings. To quote Luke Skywalker, in his own franchise: “No one’s ever really gone.”
MOVIES
nyulocal.com

‘No Time to Die’ Review: A James Bond Movie That Doesn’t Project Toxic Masculinity

The 25th movie in the franchise FINALLY brings a long overdue reevaluation of the classic character. As the 25th James Bond movie over the past 60 years, No Time to Die is self-referential. Making a case for how Bond is still relevant in the modern day and after all this time, the latest episode in the saga story is driven by Bond’s emotional attachment to his legacy, mirroring a larger conversation surrounding Bond as a cultural symbol. The problem with Bond is that he is a compelling character who also happens to be a poster boy for toxic masculinity; he’s a rapist, he drinks excessively to numb his emotions, he uses and discards all the women he seduces, and to make matters worse, he does it with a magnetic suave that’s impossible to look away from.
MOVIES
utdailybeacon.com

‘No Time to Die’ review: Going out in prestigious style

Daniel Craig has no time to die in his final performance as James Bond. “No Time to Die” is the fifth and final James Bond film with Daniel Craig as the lead. It’s the 25th film in the franchise, with Cary Joji Fukunaga at the director’s helm, having previously directed the film “Beasts of No Nation.” It was written by Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and writing team Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.
MOVIES
Flick Filosopher

No Time to Die movie review: no, Mr Bond, I expect you to retire

We knew this was to be Daniel Craig’s last mission as secret agent James Bond. Director and screenwriter Cary Joji Fukunaga knew it. So there’s almost a bit of snark in the fact that, after a not-so-brief prologue, No Time to Die begins with Bond in retirement, living on a tropical beach, spending his days fishing, before he is called back into the fray of international espionage. There’s an undertone of “of course he hates retirement and was always gonna leap at the chance to get back to work.”
MOVIES
dbknews.com

Review: ‘No Time to Die’ is a grand finale, but lacks some needed backstory

The name produces an immediate reaction for anyone: a suave, skilled agent and womanizer who always finds a way to win. But in 2006, MGM brought on a new Bond — blonde, blue eyes, with a dark past, but with the same license to kill. Played by Daniel Craig, the new Bond revived the series, producing some of the best movies ever. But all good things come to an end, bringing us to No Time to Die, Craig’s final Bond performance.
MOVIES
Brainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘No Time to Die’ keeps alive Bond legacy

BAXTER — James Bond is back. But star Daniel Craig won’t be next time. “No Time to Die” was finally released in U.S. theaters Friday, Oct. 8, after the London premiere of the Bond sequel was delayed almost a year-and-a-half because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is Craig’s fifth and final outing as the British MI6 agent 007.
BAXTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy