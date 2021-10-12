'No Time To Die' leaves reviewer underwhelmed

The 25th movie in the franchise FINALLY brings a long overdue reevaluation of the classic character. As the 25th James Bond movie over the past 60 years, No Time to Die is self-referential. Making a case for how Bond is still relevant in the modern day and after all this time, the latest episode in the saga story is driven by Bond’s emotional attachment to his legacy, mirroring a larger conversation surrounding Bond as a cultural symbol. The problem with Bond is that he is a compelling character who also happens to be a poster boy for toxic masculinity; he’s a rapist, he drinks excessively to numb his emotions, he uses and discards all the women he seduces, and to make matters worse, he does it with a magnetic suave that’s impossible to look away from.

