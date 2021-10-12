CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off with special night for veterans

By CBS Austin
CBS Austin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off next week on Thursday, Oct. 21, with the Patriot/Pro Mustang Showdown. The Fair and Rodeo along with the Mustang Heritage Foundation, The Ride on Center for Kids (ROCK) and the Round Rock Community Foundation have created a contest connecting military veterans with previously wild horses. In addition, veterans receive free admission on Thursday, Oct. 21.

cbsaustin.com

