Sheriff: Deputies kill man in stolen car after he shows gun

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by a police officer after getting out of a stolen car following a police chase with a gun, a sheriff in South Carolina said.

Officers chased the man for several miles after he didn’t stop for him as they tried to pull him over Tuesday afternoon in Anderson, according to Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride.

The chase made it to Interstate 85 before deputies forced the man’s car into a crash after he got off the highway at Exit 32, McBride said.

The man got out of the car with a gun and didn’t follow instructions to drop the weapon, the sheriff said.

At least one deputy fired, killing the man, investigators said.

No other injuries were reported.

The name of the man killed or the deputies involved in the shooting have not been released.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.