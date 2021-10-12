CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary-General's remarks to the Security Council Ministerial Open Debate: "Peacebuilding and Sustainable Peace: Diversity, Statebuilding and the Search for Peace" [bilingual, as delivered]

 10 days ago

My thanks to the government of Kenya for convening today’s debate on the important issue of diversity, statebuilding and peace. Your theme captures a crucial but often overlooked idea. That peace is not found in a piece of paper. It is found in people. More specifically, a diversity of

UN News Centre

Secretary-General’s Statement on 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

I congratulate Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov on being awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Throughout the world, a free press is essential for peace, justice, sustainable development and human rights — and the cornerstone for building fair and impartial institutions. No society can be free and fair without journalists who are able to investigate wrongdoing, bring information to citizens, hold leaders accountable and speak truth to power.
JOURNALISM
UN News Centre

Deputy Secretary-General's remarks to the TED Countdown [as delivered]

As a girl I walked along the shores of Lake Chad, one of the largest lakes in Africa. It went on forever, touching four countries: Chad, Cameroon, Niger and my own country Nigeria. It seemed like an ocean to me – with 30 million people relying on its bounty. Today...
AFRICA
UN News Centre

Introductory Remarks by Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, to introduce the Secretary-General’s annual report on “Overall policy matters pertaining to Special Political Missions” to the Fourth Committee

It is a pleasure for me to address this Committee and introduce the ninth report of the Secretary-General on “Overall policy matters pertaining to special political missions”. I am pleased to be joined by my colleague Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support. His department plays a critical role in providing the operational support that special political missions require to discharge their mandates.
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Secretary-General’s press remarks on Afghanistan [as delivered]

Thank you very much for your presence. Exactly four weeks after the humanitarian conference in Geneva, the humanitarian crisis is growing in Afghanistan — and so is the United Nations response to deliver for the Afghan people. The crisis is affecting at least 18 million people — half of the...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Colombians cling tenaciously to peace gains, Security Council hears

Five years after an historic Peace Agreement was reached in Colombia, the process continues to show the benefits of ending the conflict through negotiation and keeping victims at the heart of the discussion moving forward. That was the main message from the Special Representative and head of the UN Verification...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Daily Press Briefing by the Spokespersons of the Secretary-General & the General Assembly President. Guests: Elliott Harris and Leila Fourie on the Annual Meeting of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance

Guests: Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development and Chief Economist, Mr. Elliott Harris, and the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Co-chair and CEO of the Johannesburg Stock, Ms. Leila Fourie. They will brief reporters virtually on the Annual Meeting of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance. --- Ms. Monica Grayley, Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly.
WORLD
UN News Centre

Joint meeting of the Second Committee (18th meeting, General Assembly, 76th session) and the Economic and Social Council (2022 session)

The joint meeting of the Economic and Social Council and the Second Committee of the General Assembly will discuss the opportunities, challenges, key policies and investments needed to build productive capacities in Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), Small Island Developing States (SIDS) as well as Middle-Income countries (MICs) as a critical step for recovering better and getting back on track towards achieving the SDGs, in the decade of action and delivery. It will aim notably to explore innovative solutions and enabling policies to facilitate and augment LDC's, LLDC's, SIDS' as well as MICs' resilience through building productive capacities. Opening statements Panel discussions Address by the President of the General Assembly Interactive discussion Closing statements.
UN News Centre

Positive momentum in Central African Republic must be maintained

The announcement last week of a unilateral ceasefire in the Central African Republic is among recent positive steps in the country, the top UN official there told the Security Council on Monday, urging continued support for peace and reconciliation efforts. Mankeur Ndiaye, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Build consensus or face ‘increasingly desperate reality’, warns Middle East envoy

Political stagnation is “fuelling tensions, instability and a deepening sense of hopelessness”, the top UN official working towards peace in the Middle East warned the Security Council on Tuesday. “We should have no illusions about the current state of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”, Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland said, describing a situation...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Women and peace and security: Investing in women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding - Security Council, 8886th meeting

The open debate of the Security Council will provide an opportunity to share insights on progress, trends and challenges, deliberate on some of the best practices and lessons learned and make recommendations on the value of investing in local women and their networks in countries hosting peacekeeping operations and special political missions as well as to accelerate the implementation of the women and peace and security agenda and to ensure sustainable outcomes that also advance gender equality and women's social, political and economic empowerment and development, and promote poverty eradication and social protection, as well as girls' access to education during and after peace operations and in mission transition settings. The meeting will host, in conjunction with the Department of Peace Operations, the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), a travelling exhibition by Photoville, entitled "In their hands: women taking ownership of peace", and will launch its tour of several mission settings in Africa. The open debate will therefore be aimed at recognizing and showcasing local women's contributions and influence at all stages of peacekeeping, peacemaking and peacebuilding efforts, as well as at seeking to amplify and increase the visibility of grass-roots women leaders of all ages, human rights defenders and peace signatories, and at calling for a sustained and greater commitment to the women and peace and security agenda and inclusive peace. The open debate will be at ministerial level and will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo. Briefers: - Secretary-General of the United Nations - Under-Secretary-General, Executive Director of UN-Women - Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop - Representative, Colombian non-governmental organization Report of the Secretary-General on women and peace and security (S/2021/827) Letter dated 13 October 2021 from the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General (S/2021/875)
EDUCATION
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at the Regional Migration Ministerial

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you very much, and let me just first start by apologizing to colleagues because I think I’m responsible for making us a little bit late today. Thank you for your patience, but especially thank you all for being here, and (inaudible), thank you so much for all of the work on very short notice that you put into bringing us all together today, both in this room and virtually. I’m so glad to see so many colleagues here today from across our region.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Climate/Sustainable Products Event

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, again, thank you. Thank you all. And it’s very wonderful to be here today. It’s always wonderful to be outside or almost outside. But let me just start by, Mr. Minister, thanking you for your partnership today and in the important months ahead. And Madame Mayor, to you as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

The United Nations 'strongly appeals' to the Taliban to stop being the Taliban

The United Nations is not known for being particularly useful when it comes to addressing human rights issues. It’s a well-earned reputation, and it remains on display when it comes to the Taliban. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that he was “particularly alarmed” that the Taliban were not keeping their...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Sustainable transport key to green energy shift: UN Secretary-General

With global transport at a crossroads, government leaders, industry experts, and civil society groups are meeting in Beijing, China, for a UN conference to chart the way forward to a more sustainable future for the sector, and greater climate action overall. The three-day UN Sustainable Transport Conference, which opened on...
TRAFFIC
UN News Centre

‘Overzealous’ security services undermining South Sudan peace: rights experts

State security forces in South Sudan have been responsible for imposing new and potentially arbitrary restrictions against the country’s most prominent civil society leaders, issuing “credible” death threats that have undermined peace efforts, UN-appointed independent rights experts said on Wednesday. In an alert, the Commission on Human Rights in South...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Accelerating progress to end child immigration detention in line with the SDG Agenda including targets 10.7 and 16.2

In line with Article 37(b) of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, deprivation of liberty should be used as a measure of last resort for children and for the shortest appropriate period of time. However, there are specific circumstances where the children's deprivation of liberty is prohibited and cannot therefore be used even as a measure of last resort. Children should never be deprived of their liberty due to their migration status or the migration status of their family as this is never in the best interests of the child. Objectives of the side event: To present good practices and lessons learnt on child-rights based alternative non-custodial measures to end child immigration detention. To advocate and mobilize UN Member States to become champions to end child immigration detention. To promote enhanced cooperation at global, regional, and national levels to accelerate ending child immigration detention in line with the international human rights framework including the Global Compacts on Migrants and Refugees.
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Terrorism will continue as single most crucial threat for peace, security: India at UNGA

New York [US], October 12 (ANI): India on Tuesday said that terrorism will continue as the single most crucial threat for peace and security and one of the biggest obstacles to achieving the common agenda of the United Nations. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Deputy Permanent Representative (Political Coordinator)...
WORLD
UN News Centre

THE HAGUE – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) holds public hearings in the case Azerbaijan v. Armenia

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the UN, holds public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Azerbaijan in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia) on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 October 2021, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court. Sessions held under the presidency of Judge Joan E. Donoghue, President of the Court. La Cour internationale de Justice (CIJ), organe judiciaire principal de l'Organisation des Nations Unies, tient des audiences publiques sur la demande en indication de mesures conservatoires présentée par la République d'Azerbaïdjan en l'affaire relative à l'Application de la convention internationale sur l'élimination de toutes les formes de discrimination raciale (Azerbaïdjan c. Arménie), les lundi 18 et mardi 19 octobre 2021, au Palais de la Paix, à La Haye, où elle a son siège. Séances tenues sous la présidence de Mme la juge Joan E. Donoghue, présidente de la Cour.Contact :Mr. Andrey Poskakukhin, Head of Information DepartmentMs Joanne Moore, Information Officer (+31 (0)70 302 2337)Mr. Avo Sevag Garabet, Associate Information Officer (+31 (0)70 302 2394)Internet | Website : www.icj-cij.orgTwitter: www.twitter.com/CIJ_ICJLinkedIn: International Court of Justice (ICJ)
WORLD

