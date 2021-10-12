CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Introductory Remarks by Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, to introduce the Secretary-General’s annual report on “Overall policy matters pertaining to Special Political Missions” to the Fourth Committee

UN News Centre
 10 days ago

It is a pleasure for me to address this Committee and introduce the ninth report of the Secretary-General on “Overall policy matters pertaining to special political missions”. I am pleased to be joined by my colleague Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support. His department plays a critical role in providing the

dppa.un.org

Comments / 0

Related
UN News Centre

Women and peace and security: Investing in women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding - Security Council, 8886th meeting

The open debate of the Security Council will provide an opportunity to share insights on progress, trends and challenges, deliberate on some of the best practices and lessons learned and make recommendations on the value of investing in local women and their networks in countries hosting peacekeeping operations and special political missions as well as to accelerate the implementation of the women and peace and security agenda and to ensure sustainable outcomes that also advance gender equality and women's social, political and economic empowerment and development, and promote poverty eradication and social protection, as well as girls' access to education during and after peace operations and in mission transition settings. The meeting will host, in conjunction with the Department of Peace Operations, the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), a travelling exhibition by Photoville, entitled "In their hands: women taking ownership of peace", and will launch its tour of several mission settings in Africa. The open debate will therefore be aimed at recognizing and showcasing local women's contributions and influence at all stages of peacekeeping, peacemaking and peacebuilding efforts, as well as at seeking to amplify and increase the visibility of grass-roots women leaders of all ages, human rights defenders and peace signatories, and at calling for a sustained and greater commitment to the women and peace and security agenda and inclusive peace. The open debate will be at ministerial level and will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo. Briefers: - Secretary-General of the United Nations - Under-Secretary-General, Executive Director of UN-Women - Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop - Representative, Colombian non-governmental organization Report of the Secretary-General on women and peace and security (S/2021/827) Letter dated 13 October 2021 from the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General (S/2021/875)
EDUCATION
UN News Centre

Secretary-General's remarks to the Security Council Ministerial Open Debate: "Peacebuilding and Sustainable Peace: Diversity, Statebuilding and the Search for Peace" [bilingual, as delivered]

My thanks to the government of Kenya for convening today’s debate on the important issue of diversity, statebuilding and peace. Your theme captures a crucial but often overlooked idea. That peace is not found in a piece of paper. It is found in people. More specifically, a diversity of people...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on Libya

The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached in Geneva, on 8 October, by the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) on a comprehensive Action Plan for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced process of the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from Libyan territory. The Action Plan is a cornerstone in the implementation of the October 2020 ceasefire agreement.
WORLD
UN News Centre

Daily Press Briefing by the Spokespersons of the Secretary-General & the General Assembly President. Guests: Elliott Harris and Leila Fourie on the Annual Meeting of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance

Guests: Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development and Chief Economist, Mr. Elliott Harris, and the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Co-chair and CEO of the Johannesburg Stock, Ms. Leila Fourie. They will brief reporters virtually on the Annual Meeting of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance. --- Ms. Monica Grayley, Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Human Security#Annual Report#Conflict Resolution#Peacebuilding Affairs#The Fourth Committee#Excellencies#The Secretary General
UN News Centre

Finance Ministers hold key to COP26 success: UN Secretary-General

The COP26 climate change conference must be “a turning point” if countries are to limit global temperature rise in line with the Paris Agreement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday. Addressing members of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, he highlighted their critical role as the conference...
UNITED NATIONS
UN News Centre

Secretary-General’s press remarks on Afghanistan [as delivered]

Thank you very much for your presence. Exactly four weeks after the humanitarian conference in Geneva, the humanitarian crisis is growing in Afghanistan — and so is the United Nations response to deliver for the Afghan people. The crisis is affecting at least 18 million people — half of the...
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with IAEA Director General Grossi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. Secretary Blinken underscored the strong U.S. support for the IAEA’s global nuclear nonproliferation verification mission, including in Iran. The Secretary consulted with the Director General regarding the need for Iran to meet its nuclear verification obligations and commitments, cease its nuclear provocations, and return to the diplomacy it says it seeks.
U.S. POLITICS
UN News Centre

Ceasefire in Central African Republic a ‘critical step’: UN chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the declaration of a unilateral ceasefire in the Central African Republic (CAR), his spokesperson said in a statement issued on Saturday. President Faustin Archange Touadéra on Friday announced the accord with armed groups, stating that he hoped it would lead to dialogue and greater...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Iraq
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at Top of Meeting with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. I’m very, very pleased to be here with my friend and colleague, Josep Borrell. We’ve spent a lot of time seeing each other in various parts of the world and on the phone, but it’s particularly good to have you at the State Department today.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary McKeon’s Meetings with Danish Permanent Under Secretary of State Ellermann-Kingombe and Permanent Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Lose

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon met separately with Danish Permanent Under-Secretary of State Jean-Charles Ellerman-Kingombe and Permanent Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Lars Lose today in Copenhagen. In each meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Denmark relationship to security and prosperity in Europe and throughout the world. They also reaffirmed our commitment to work jointly on global issues, including the Arctic and climate change, as well as other areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including NATO.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Ushpiz

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Alon Ushpiz today and welcomed the Director General to Washington. The Deputy Secretary and the Director General discussed the importance of the U.S.-Israel partnership and regional security issues, including Iran. The Deputy Secretary reiterated the Administration’s firm belief that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and dignity, and emphasized the importance of practical steps to improve the lives of Palestinians. The Deputy Secretary also emphasized the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security.
U.S. POLITICS
UN News Centre

Deputy Secretary-General's remarks to the TED Countdown [as delivered]

As a girl I walked along the shores of Lake Chad, one of the largest lakes in Africa. It went on forever, touching four countries: Chad, Cameroon, Niger and my own country Nigeria. It seemed like an ocean to me – with 30 million people relying on its bounty. Today...
AFRICA
The Independent

Blinken seeks to reaffirm US-Colombia strategic ties in trip

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his first official visit to South America on Thursday sought to reaffirm the strategic ties between his country and Colombia while underscoring the importance of ensuring the democracies in the region meet the needs of their people.His comments came ahead of a scheduled U.S.-Colombia dialogue in Bogota Colombia’s capital. Blinken raised three joint challenges due to the difficulty that each government implies assuming them alone: the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and migration. “The core focus of this trip for me, my first trip to South America as Secretary of State,...
U.S. POLITICS
UN News Centre

$667 million funding call to help Afghans through economic crisis

Afghanistan’s economy is imploding, with all but three per cent of households expected to fall below the poverty line in coming months, the UN said on Thursday. To help ordinary Afghans, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) has announced the launch of a “people’s economy” fund, to provide desperately needed access to cash.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly

A far-right group launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is rapidly expanding nationwide and making inroads into Canada according to a new report from the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights.The quick growth happened despite legal problems faced by some prominent People s Rights leaders, and continued even as some of the organization's Facebook groups were removed from the social media platform. The organization has grown by roughly 53% in the past year in large part because of continued anti-public health sentiment, according to the report. People's Rights started in deep-red Idaho, which remains one of...
PROTESTS
UN News Centre

Women in leadership ‘must be the norm’, Security Council hears

We can no longer exclude half of humanity from international peace and security matters, the UN chief told the Security Council on Thursday, emphasizing the need to fully address the challenges and gaps that continue to prevent women having an equal say. “Today, women’s leadership is a cause. Tomorrow, it...
UNITED NATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy