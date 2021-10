On October 5, 2021, the Danville Town Council met to consider how to allocate Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds that were received as a part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. The Town has received $5.3 million and is eligible to receive up to $10.6 million in Recovery Funds over the next two years. Funds are intended to help partially offset Town revenue losses due to the economic impacts resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. The Town Council action will allocate $1.65 million of these funds to support community programs and partnerships that will address high priority needs and help spur economic recovery.

DANVILLE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO