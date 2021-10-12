CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Magic Isak inspires Sweden to 2-0 win over Greece

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Alexander Isak won a penalty that was converted by Emil Forsberg before scoring himself as Sweden beat Greece 2-0 on Tuesday to move to the top of World Cup qualifying Group B on 15 points, two ahead of Spain with two games left to play. Things did...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Arsenal, Women’s Champions League: Final Score 4-1, Barça start title defense with dominant victory

Barcelona Femení kicked off their European title defense in dominant fashion, beating Arsenal 4-1 at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in the Women’s Champions League group stage opener. Barça were on top from the start and created plenty of chances, scored some really good goals and proved they are still the dominant force in Europe and the favorites to win it all.
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Superb Isak goal highlights Sweden qualifier win vs Kosovo

STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- Alexander Isak enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a superb individual goal in Sweden's 3-0 win over Kosovo that lifted the team to within one point of Spain in their World Cup qualifying group on Saturday. The Real Sociedad striker collected a pass on the left wing, put...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ESPN

Elyounoussi double gives Norway 2-0 win over Montenegro

Norway's Mohamed Elyounoussi struck twice while a heroic defensive effort ensured a 2-0 win over Montenegro in their Group G World Cup qualifier on Monday to keep alive the home side's hopes of making the finals for the first time since 1998. - World Cup 2022 qualifying: How it works...
SOCCER
ktwb.com

Soccer-McCabe powers Arsenal to 3-0 WSL win over Everton

LONDON (Reuters) – Katie McCabe scored one goal and made another as leaders Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League table thanks to a 3-0 win over Everton, while Tottenham Hotspur slumped to their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion. Ireland captain McCabe...
WORLD
USA Today

MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season's group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Olsen
Person
Emil Forsberg
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Konstantinos Mavropanos
Person
Robin
kfgo.com

Soccer-Denmark reach World Cup with 1-0 win over Austria

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark became the second European nation to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with two games to spare after a 1-0 home win over Austria on Tuesday left them top of qualifying Group F with an unassailable lead over their rivals. After Germany advanced to the...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
UEFA
The Independent

Prospect of no jab, no visa for Australian Open tennis stars

Tennis players who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination are unlikely to get a visa to enter the country for the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, according to the political leader of the state which hosts the season-opening major.Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews has already introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes competing in domestic sports leagues and people working in some industries including health. On Tuesday, he increased the pressure on tennis players traveling from abroad.“I don’t think any unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country,” Andrews said. “If they did get...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Swedes#Greek#Spaniards
The Independent

Ange Postecoglou backs Celtic to beat Ferencvaros again after Kyogo Furuhashi inspires win

Ange Postecoglou watched Celtic breathe life into their Europa League campaign with a commanding 2-0 win over Ferencvaros and backed his side to replicate it in Hungary next month.After a 4-3 defeat to Real Betis in Spain and 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at Parkhead, there was some pressure on the Hoops going into their third Group G fixture but Kyogo Furuhashi alleviated that in the 57th minute with a superb goal.Ferencvaros keeper Denes Dibusz saved a penalty from Hoops captain Callum McGregor moments later but a scrappy 81st-minute Balint Vecsei own goal sealed the first three points to rekindle...
SOCCER
AFP

Who said what in sport this weekend

Who said what in sport this weekend: "Right now the value of those tickets is ridiculously high. So that's all I know, friends asking me for tickets left, right and centre, I refused."
SPORTS
The Independent

Brugge vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City return to Champions League action this evening as last season’s defeated finalists travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in Group A. Pep Guardiola’s side sit third in the standings after two rounds of matches following their opening win against RB Leipzig and defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out.FOLLOW LIVE: Brugge vs Man City – latest UCL updatesClub Brugge, meanwhile, come into tonight’s match one point ahead of City following their surprise draw against PSG at the Jan Breydel Stadium and victory over RB Leipzig in Germany. City beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

RANKED! The 20 greatest-ever individual Champions League performances

For some, the Champions League is the yardstick for how good you are as a footballer. Doing it across 38 matches is one thing - but try doing it under the lights against the best in Europe. Plenty of tried, too. Champions League masterclasses are reserved for only the finest...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
The Independent

PSG vs RB Leipzig confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Paris Saint-Germain welcome RB Leipzig to the Parc des Princes in the Champions League tonight as the French side look to build momentum following the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Argentine scored a spectacular first goal for the club as PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 last time out in the Champions League but Mauricio Pochettino’s side then suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season to Rennes in their last match before the international break. Messi was unavailable as PSG beat Angers 2-1 on Friday night as he had yet to return from international duty but is set to...
UEFA
94.3 Jack FM

Olympics-China lights Olympic flame in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) – China lit its Olympic flame on Wednesday after the arrival of the ceremonial torch from Athens, ahead of Beijing’s hosting of the 2022 Winter Games in February. Beijing will host the Winter Games from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, becoming the first city to host both the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy