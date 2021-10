With the release of their new Music Of The Spheres album, Coldplay has announced the dates for a 2022 world tour, and a series of sustainability initiatives that accompany it. Coldplay had previously committed to making their future tours as environmentally beneficial as possible and true to their word, the 2022 tour will be powered by 100% renewable energy. The band have also pledged to cut direct emissions by 50% compared to their 2016-17 world tour, and this time for every ticket sold, one tree will be planted.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO