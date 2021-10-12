CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Celtics C Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19

By David Souza, Boston 25 News
 7 days ago
Jaylen Brown, Al Horford Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) defends against Philadelphia 76ers' Al Horford (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

BOSTON — Boston Celtics center Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining, according to multiple reports. Horford is the second player to have tested positive for the Celtics recently after G Jaylen Brown tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in October.

In the Celtics’ latest injury report for Wednesday night’s game against Orlando, the C’s listed Horford as OUT due to Health and Safety Protocols.

New Celtics coach Ime Udoka had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 at the end of September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

