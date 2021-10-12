CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Raw ratings down against strong NFL and MLB competition

f4wonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaw took it on the chin last night in the ratings due to the competition from both the NFL and two baseball playoff games head-to-head. The show did Raw's all-time worst first hour in history, and the three-hour average was 1.58 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in 18-49. It was the lowest audience for Raw since the July 5 holiday show, which was before WWE's return to touring. In both total viewers and 18-49 it was among the lowest in the show's 23-year history.

www.f4wonline.com

