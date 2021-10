Dinner table discussions in my house feel like they’ve taken on a greater importance lately. At work, I’m hearing about farmers bulldozing orchards of dying trees because they don’t have enough water to keep them alive. At home, I’m trying to get my kids to grasp the importance of understanding where their food comes from — and how they can continue to eat fresh produce at a time when farmers around the world are struggling with a tangle of complicated issues.

