CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Hypnosis May Help People Cope with COVID-Related Stress

By Reviewed by Kaja Perina
psychologytoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in major depressive and anxiety disorders worldwide, especially among women and younger people. Therapy with hypnosis can be an important and effective tool to help address anxiety and depression, such as reported during the pandemic. A key to coping better with stress...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Do You Have COVID Re-Entry Anxiety?

After months of COVID restrictions, many of us are feeling anxious about connecting with others. Research has found how personal connections are vital for our physical and emotional health. Connection with others doesn’t just happen, but there are ways to safely reconnect. I was walking my dog near my house...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors Say Patients May Need More Than Diet, Exercise To Shed Unwanted Pounds Gained During COVID

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With active lives put on hold by the pandemic, many people stuck at home have put on unwanted weight, and doctors say it could take more than just diet and exercise to shed it. The COVID crisis is certainly top of mind these days, but some conversations about the pandemic also touch on the “quarantine 15” or “pandemic pounds.” “The situation is quite dire. On average, the patients who are coming to me who gained weight over COVID gained anywhere from 15 to 50 pounds,” endocrinologist and obesity specialist Dr. Minisha Sood said. “It takes three or four times...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Stress#Covid#Psychological Stress#Hypnosis#Covid Related Stress#Lancet
WTVQ

UK psychology expert offers ways to help children cope with COVID anxiety

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — From routine disruption to social isolation — the COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to impact children in various ways. Added stress can affect a child’s ability to stay focused, as well as negatively impact their appetite and quality of sleep. As a parent, it’s normal to worry about your child’s well-being. But how can you lend support in a positive way?
KIDS
Central Illinois Proud

Mental Illness Awareness Week: How are students coping with stress?

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — October 3-9 is Mental Illness Awareness Week and the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) has a new campaign theme this year: “Together for Mental Health.”. The yearly campaign aims to raise awareness about mental illness, fight discrimination, and provide support. NAMI reported that one in...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bay News 9

New equine therapy program helps people overcome pandemic-related issues

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Inspire Equine Therapy's newest program aims to give people experiencing pandemic-related issues a new way to heal. It was created after the facility received several calls beginning at the end of last year asking if any of their programs would be well-suited to stress or trauma connected to COVID.
CLEARWATER, FL
Psych Centra

Coping with Grief: How the Ball and the Box Analogy May Help

Grief is a unique emotion that we all experience differently. Even if it doesn’t feel like it at first, it isn’t permanent. It’s like a shrinking ball. Some people go through the five stages of grief after facing a loss, while others may stay in one of them for a long time. You may even skip these emotions altogether and have a totally different reaction to the emotional pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Study: Pandemic-Related Stress Linked to Menstrual Cycle Changes

A new Northwestern Medicine study has found increased stress during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with irregularities in menstrual cycles. Nicole Woitowich, research assistant professor of medical social sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said she was motivated to study whether there was a connection between pandemic-related stress and menstrual cycles based on her own experience.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Data on Coincidences Can Help People Cope

For those people experiencing an overload of coincidences, data can help calm their anxiety. Creating resources for useful information about coincidences needs to continue. While some patterns of coincidences can be problematic, research is suggesting that synchronicity can aid psychotherapeutic change. Mind-media coincidences—or convergences between our thoughts and some form...
MENTAL HEALTH
llu.edu

Is it time to seek help for stress and anxiety?

The psychological and emotional impact of the pandemic has been traumatic for many individuals, causing a collective feeling of stress. In fact, recent data from the American Psychological Association shows that 84% of adults surveyed have the highest stress levels since the early days of the pandemic. Caused by a...
LOMA LINDA, CA
wbrc.com

Long COVID stress in children

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve heard so much about how COVID-19 can affect adults long-term, but what about children? We spoke to one mother and her son talk about the stress they’ve experienced dealing with long-hauler COVID symptoms. This family has been dealing with COVID since July and not only...
HOOVER, AL
Daily Cougar Online

COVID-19-Related Parenting Stress Impacted Eating Habits of Children

The incredible stress parents experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the eating habits of their children, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Houston College of Education. When stay-at-home mandates were ordered and school went virtual at the onset of the pandemic,...
HOUSTON, TX
Thrive Global

The Peter DeCaprio way of coping with anxiety and stress during the Covid19 pandemic

It has now been more than a year that we have been combating the Covid19 pandemic. Despite succeeding moderately in harnessing the deadly virus by vaccinating people, we are still suffering the mental stress and agony arising from various uncertainties that surround us. No one knows which way the world is heading, how fast will be the economic recovery and the fear of the virus making a comeback in some new form is causing mental stress, explains Peter DeCaprio. There are questions about whether we can lead the same lifestyle as before, even when the pandemic goes away. Although there are minimal restrictions in public life, anxiety and uneasiness fill our minds as we try to come to terms with the new normal and keep comparing it the life before the pandemic. All this is affecting our wellness and wellbeing.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy