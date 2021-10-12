CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Confirmation of Representative Xochitl Torres Small to Serve as Under Secretary for Rural Development

USDA.gov (press release)
 10 days ago

WASHINGTON, October 12, 2021 - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the following statement after the successful confirmation of Xochitl Torres Small to serve as Under Secretary for Rural Development at the United States Department

www.usda.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

SNAP (food stamps) benefits have largest increase in history

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Families in October have seen the average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. […]
AGRICULTURE
kiwaradio.com

Vilsack hosts Mexico’s ag secretary at Iowa State

IARN — USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack traveled to Ames Wednesday morning for bilateral meetings with Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Victor Manuel Villalobos Arambula. Vilsack and Villalobos stopped by Iowa State University to tour the Seed Science Center and the Plant Sciences Institute. They also engaged in bilateral...
IOWA STATE
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Can You Expect Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has returned to where it was in early 2020, though shortages and inflation persist. Still, some people have been left behind. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago, though millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
KCCI.com

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack lends support to John Deere strikers

ANKENY, Iowa — U.S. Agriculture Secretary and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack visited with workers striking against John Deere today. Standing at the picket line outside a Deere & Co equipment plant in Ankeny, he shook hands and lent support to workers he said he's "never forgotten". "These folks were...
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden’s new public lands chief faced with building bridges after confirmation battle

Before she inspired partisan theatrics in the U.S. Senate as the Bureau of Land Management nominee, Tracy Stone-Manning built a reputation in Montana — her home for more than 30 years — as a consensus-builder. Stone-Manning stood out as an expert at bridging divides between conservationists and loggers, miners and recreational land users, in a […] The post Biden’s new public lands chief faced with building bridges after confirmation battle appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
kyoutv.com

Tom Vilsack to visit union workers on strike in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and former Iowa governor, Tom Vilsack is expected to visit union workers picketing against John Deere in Iowa. Vilsack is expected to visit picket lines at John Deere Des Moines Works, according to a Facebook post from UAW Local 450 in Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

US Secretary Of Agriculture Vilsack To Visit Deere Picketers In Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) — U-S Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will visit John Deere picketers in Des Moines this (Wednesday) afternoon. The former Iowa governor plans to make the stop at Deere’s Des Moines Works to start a two-day visit to Iowa. The strike by 10 thousand John Deere workers is on its seventh day. Vilsack will also attend events surrounding the 2021 World Food Prize. The latest offer to the U-A-W workers was rejected by about 90 percent during an October 10th vote. The strike started four days later.
DES MOINES, IA
Harvard Crimson

Former Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman Discusses Leadership, Politics, and Agriculture

The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health hosted former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman for a virtual talk Wednesday. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman talked about the evolution of American agricultural and food policy, the importance of resilience, and the importance of humor among public servants in a virtual conversation Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
kcur.org

The U.S. agriculture secretary says Mexico’s GMO ban won’t hurt corn exports

U.S. farmers rely heavily on genetically modified crops. The crops contain altered DNA to withstand viruses or voracious insects. More than 90% of corn grown in the country is genetically modified. And no country buys more U.S. corn exports than Mexico, where consumer fears about genetically modified organisms, or GMOs,...
MEXICO, MO
USDA.gov (press release)

Joint Statement from U.S. and Mexican Agriculture Secretaries

– Mexican Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos and United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack issued the following statement at the conclusion of their bilateral meeting in Ames, Iowa. “We reaffirm the importance of our two nations’ exceptional agricultural trading relationship and its role in supporting rural...
AMES, IA
USDA.gov (press release)

Biden Administration Takes Action to Complete Study of Boundary Waters Area Watershed

Commits to complete study of potential impacts of mining near pristine watershed; will pause new mineral leasing while science and public input is gathered. WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 – Today the Departments of Agriculture and the Interior announced actions to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and surrounding watershed in northeastern Minnesota, a unique natural wonder and one of the jewels of the National Wilderness Preservation System.
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Appoints New Members to Food Safety Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is announcing the appointment of 13 new members and 17 returning members to the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF). Members of the committee are chosen based on their expertise in microbiology, risk assessment, epidemiology, public...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Development#Americans
kiwaradio.com

Vilsack announces $275M rural water infrastructure investment

IARN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning a multimillion-dollar investment in rural water infrastructure. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday announced that the department is investing approximately $272 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure for 270,000 people living in rural communities across 37 states and Puerto Rico.
RUSSELL, IA
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Works to Strengthen School Meals, Listens to Feedback from Food Industry Leaders

Department continues to emphasize importance of serving children healthy foods. WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack, Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, Stacy Dean and USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) Administrator Cindy Long yesterday hosted a virtual listening session with 19 school food industry executives to discuss their critical role in strengthening access to nutritious foods for school meals programs, now and into the future.
EDUCATION
The Trussville Tribune

Nivory Gordon Jr. to serve as Alabama State Director for USDA Rural Development

From The Tribune Staff Reports MONTGOMERY — Following a press release from President Joe Biden announcing the appointment of several regional appointments on Wednesday, October 13, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the appointment of Nivory Gordon Jr. as the Rural Development (RD) State Director for Alabama. Additionally, USDA announced the appointments of five […]
ALABAMA STATE
wydaily.com

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Statement on Agency’s Newly-Released Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan

WASHINGTON D.C. — On Thursday, Oct. 7, as part of President Biden’s whole-of-government approach to confronting the climate crisis, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) released its climate adaptation and resilience plan. The plan is focused on ensuring that Federally supported transportation infrastructure—as well as USDOT programs, policies, and operations— both consider climate change impacts and incorporate adaptation and resilience solutions whenever possible.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ladailypost.com

Luján On Confirmation Of Torres Small To Serve At USDA

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) issued the following statement on the confirmation of former U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small to serve as Under Secretary for Rural Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA):. “Xochitl Torres Small is a native New Mexican and dedicated public servant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefern.org

Torres Small is confirmed as USDA rural development leader

On a voice vote, the Senate confirmed former New Mexico Rep. Xochitl Torres Small as agriculture undersecretary for rural development. Torres Small is the second Biden nominee for agriculture undersecretary to be approved by the Senate. Senate Agriculture chairwoman Debbie Stabenow said Torres Small would be “a champion for small towns and rural communities. She… » Read More.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy