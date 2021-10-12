CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly half of remote workers say it gives them anxiety

By Hannah Mitchell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many hospitals adopt permanent remote and hybrid work models, nearly half of employees working from home report it increases their anxiety and hurts their efficiency at work, according to a recent Breeze survey. For its study, Breeze surveyed 1,000 Americans from Sept. 23-25 who are working remotely whose companies...

