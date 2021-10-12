Halifax/Upper Dauphin football game canceled due to safety concerns

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Halifax/Upper Dauphin football game has been canceled, according to a message sent to the Halifax community.

The school’s athletic director Jacob Sprengle confirmed the decision was made for health and safety reasons. It has not been confirmed if the decision was made due to issues with COVID-19.

The Wildcats are 1-5 on the season, and had to cancel last week’s game due to COVID-19 issues. Upper Dauphin is 5-1 so far, coming off four straight wins.

The Halifax team says it will “be working hard and look forward” to the last home game of the season against Susquenita on Friday, October 22nd.

Halifax says it has multiple events planned for the Oct. 22 game including a tailgating carnival, senior night, homecoming festivities and youth football/cheerleading participation.

The Halifax/Upper Dauphin game scheduled for this Friday, Oct. 15 will not be made up.

UDA’s next game on the schedule will be at Fleetwood on Friday, Oct. 22, before finishing with a home game against Newport the following week.

