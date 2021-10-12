Ronaldo scores hat trick, Denmark qualifies for World Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Paris Saint-Germain's domestic form has been patchy despite leading the French league by nine points so coach Mauricio Pochettino needs to get the best out of a somewhat depleted attack against Leipzig. Neymar is out for a few days with a minor adductor muscle injury picked up recently on international duty. Pochettino looks certain to be without prolific striker Mauro Icardi, who was given permission to leave training on Sunday for family reasons. He posted a picture of himself on Sunday night in Milan on social networks and did not attend PSG training on Monday. Leipzig is having a tough time under new coach Jesse Marsch with two defeats in the Champions League and eighth place in the Bundesliga. Manchester City's loss in Paris last month has put a bit of pressure on the English champion against Club Brugge. Tuesday's match marks the sides’ first meeting. The Belgian team has already drawn against PSG at home. City should be able to call on goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and Gabriel Jesus, who flew to Belgium after playing for Brazil last week and didn't play in the 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

