Ronaldo scores hat trick, Denmark qualifies for World Cup

Santa Maria Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother hat trick for Cristiano Ronaldo, another win — and qualification for the World Cup — for Denmark. And yet more crowd trouble in a game between England and Hungary. There was a sense of familiarity to the World Cup qualifiers in Europe on Tuesday, not least in Faro where Ronaldo extended his men's record tally of international goals to 115 by scoring the 58th hat trick of his career for club and country in Portugal's 5-0 win over Luxembourg.

santamariatimes.com

Reuters

Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg

FARO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A 58th career hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal stroll to a 5-0 home win over Luxembourg in Group A of World Cup qualifying on Tuesday. The treble, which meant Ronaldo became the first man to net 10 international hat-tricks, takes his tally to 115 international goals from 182 caps as he continues to pull away as the top men's international goalscorer of all-time.
SOCCER
MassLive.com

Portugal vs. Luxembourg: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Ronaldo in World Cup Qualifying

World Cup qualifying matches continue Tuesday across Europe as Portugal takes on Luxembourg in an afternoon match. Portugal currently sits in second place in the Group A standings behind Serbia, but could hop up to the top spot with a draw or win. Portugal has been red-hot in international play behind star Cristiano Ronaldo as they look to lock up a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Luxembourg, meanwhile, will be trying to keep its qualifying hopes alive.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ronaldo becomes first men's player to score 10 international hat-tricks

Almancil [Portugal], October 13 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first men's player to score ten hat-tricks in international football. The Portuguese striker achieved the feat in Portugal's match against Luxembourg in Group A qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup. Ronaldo converted two penalties before netting a late header...
SOCCER
Kansas City Star

Ronaldo’s hat trick keeps Portugal near top of Group A

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 10th international hat trick as Portugal cruised past Luxembourg 5-0 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday to stay close to group leader Serbia. Serbia kept a one-point cushion at the top of Group A by defeating last-place Azerbaijan 3-1 at home. It has 17 points, one more than Portugal, which has a game in hand.
SOCCER
Christian Eriksen
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Christensen helps Denmark qualify for 2022 World Cup; England held by Hungary

Denmark became the second nation to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup, joining host nation Qatar, and hopefuls Germany, who qualified yesterday thanks in part to Timo Werner’s brace. Andreas Christensen made his 12th consecutive international start, and helped keep yet another clean sheet in tonight’s 1-0 win over...
SOCCER
#European#Hungarians#Group C#Group A
Santa Maria Times

Messi scores 2 goals to rescue PSG in 3-2 win over Leipzig

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice in quick succession, including an exquisite Panenka-style penalty, to rescue Paris Saint-Germain as it rallied to beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League after being dominated for long spells on Tuesday. Messi equalized in the 67th minute, poking home from close range after...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Chelsea duo Werner, Havertz score as Germany qualify for 2022 World Cup

Germany have become the first team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after running out 4-0 winners against North Macedonia. Die Mannschaft only needed Armenia to drop points against Romania and win in Skopje to book their seats to Qatar. The hosts held off Hansi Flick's side for the...
SOCCER
Denmark
Europe
Portugal
Qatar
Sports
Spain
Soccer
Sweden
Hungary
Greece
Switzerland
Germany
SkySports

Republic of Ireland 4-0 Qatar: Callum Robinson hat-trick sees off World Cup hosts in friendly

Callum Robinson scored a hat-trick as the Republic of Ireland beat World Cup hosts Qatar 4-0 to win back-to-back games for the first time since March 2019. Robinson, whose first-half double in Azerbaijan on Saturday set up a 3-0 World Cup qualifying victory, repeated the trick inside 13 minutes at the Aviva Stadium and then added a third eight minutes after the restart to become the first Ireland player to complete a treble since Robbie Keane against Gibraltar in October 2014.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Denmark stars 'held pool romp with HOTEL STAFF' ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier as resort boss fumes at party beyond his 'wildest imagination'

A hotel boss has despaired after a pool party beyond his 'wildest imagination' took place between Denmark stars and female hotel staff before a World Cup qualifier. The Danish FA has opened an investigation after reports in the country claimed that players allegedly romped with staff members at an Elsinore hotel last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Solskjaer feels heat at United as Champions League resumes

LONDON (AP) — The main talking points for the third round of matches in the group stage of the Champions League:. Losing at Young Boys last month created new doubts over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's suitability to manage Manchester United. A 4-2 loss at Leicester on Saturday only magnified them, with United unable to benefit significantly yet from the return of Cristiano Ronaldo by picking up only one point in nine in the Premier League. Things do not get any easier for United, which hasn't won a trophy since the Europa League in 2017, as Atalanta arrives at Old Trafford for the Group F game on Wednesday before Liverpool visits on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
thehighlandsun.com

Ireland’s Curtis Campher gets rare double hat-trick in T20 World Cup opener

Ireland has enjoyed a miraculous start to the Twenty20 World Cup, with all-rounder Curtis Campher taking four wickets in four balls in their opening match of the tournament. The Netherlands started the 10th over of the group A match against Ireland on 2-50, but ended it 6-52 after Campher removed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe.
WORLD
Santa Maria Times

Aguero debut as Barcelona rallies to beat Valencia 3-1

MADRID (AP) — Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho scored as Barcelona halted its losing streak by rallying to beat Valencia 3-1 in the Spanish league on Sunday. The struggling Catalan club moved to seventh place, five points behind leader Real Sociedad and with a game in hand. Barcelona...
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

European court set to study soccer's homegrown player quotas

GENEVA (AP) — A second soccer legal case is heading to the European Court of Justice, after the referral of the Super League clubs’ dispute with UEFA. A judge in Belgium has now asked the European Union’s court in Luxembourg to examine if UEFA-backed homegrown player rules, designed to protect young local talents, comply with free movement of labor and competition law in the 27-nation bloc.
UEFA
Santa Maria Times

MATCHDAY: Neymar out, Atletico-Liverpool meet again in CL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Paris Saint-Germain's domestic form has been patchy despite leading the French league by nine points so coach Mauricio Pochettino needs to get the best out of a somewhat depleted attack against Leipzig. Neymar is out for a few days with a minor adductor muscle injury picked up recently on international duty. Pochettino looks certain to be without prolific striker Mauro Icardi, who was given permission to leave training on Sunday for family reasons. He posted a picture of himself on Sunday night in Milan on social networks and did not attend PSG training on Monday. Leipzig is having a tough time under new coach Jesse Marsch with two defeats in the Champions League and eighth place in the Bundesliga. Manchester City's loss in Paris last month has put a bit of pressure on the English champion against Club Brugge. Tuesday's match marks the sides’ first meeting. The Belgian team has already drawn against PSG at home. City should be able to call on goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and Gabriel Jesus, who flew to Belgium after playing for Brazil last week and didn't play in the 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE

