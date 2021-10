New Mexico has activated crisis standards of care for healthcare facilities across the state, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The state's crisis standards of care were activated Oct. 18 because "the COVID-19 pandemic has placed enormous, ongoing and unsustainable strain on the state's healthcare system. In particular, the volume of COVID-19 patients — almost all of whom are unvaccinated — have exacerbated existing staffing and other resource shortages," the New Mexico Department of Health said in a news release shared with Becker's.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 15 HOURS AGO