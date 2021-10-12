CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Trump supporters plan petition initiative to require election audit

Cover picture for the articleLansing — Supporters of former President Donald Trump say they're organizing a petition campaign with the goal of requiring a new audit of the 2020 election in Michigan. They discussed their plans during a rally outside the state Capitol Tuesday. The gathering drew hundreds of people and featured speeches from critics of how last year's presidential election was administered, including Trump-backed candidates for secretary of state and attorney general, Kristina Karamo and Matthew DePerno.

