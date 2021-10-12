Destiny 2’s most patient Guardians got a special Halloween surprise
Last year’s Festival of the Lost event in Destiny 2 — the in-universe version of Halloween — bestowed upon players a seemingly useless gift: the Ascendant Lens. With no obvious use, many Guardians removed the item from their inventory, as players only have so much space to hold items like that. But a full year later, Bungie is offering a handsome reward of goodies for fans that held onto their Ascendant Lens through all of 2021.www.polygon.com
