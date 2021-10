Senegal vs Namibia: Senegal and Namibia will lock horns for their third match of the 2022 World Cup qualifier fixture on the 9th of October. Senegal are one of the best teams in Africa and are the currently ranked at the 20th position by FIFA, which is the highest among all of Africa. They are the table toppers of Group H, winning both their matches against relatively weaker opposition in Togo and Congo. Sadio Mane has scored for two consecutive matches in the first two matches and will look to continue his hit streak of form for the national side.

