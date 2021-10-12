Padres in process of deciding managerial candidates
The Padres are compiling their list of candidates but have not made direct contact with any of the men who could potentially be their next manager. According to people familiar with the due diligence being done by team chairman Peter Seidler and general manager A.J. Preller, the hope is to have the list narrowed to those the team intends to interview by the end of the week. However, there is no hard timeline, those sources said.www.sacbee.com
