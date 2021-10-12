Longtime Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dead at 58
Longtime Hasbro Chairman and CEO Brian D. Goldner died at age 58 following a battle with cancer, the toy and entertainment company announced on Tuesday. "Since joining the Company more than two decades ago, Brian has been the heart and soul of Hasbro," said Hasbro’s interim CEO Rich Stoddart. "As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian’s work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world. His visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched.www.foxbusiness.com
