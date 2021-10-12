CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Liaison Officer - Part-time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Start Date: 1st January 2022

Pay: KR 5 or 6 depending on experience

We are looking to appoint a Family Liaison Officer (FLO) to provide support for our parents/carers to empower them to take an active role in their child's social, emotional and educational development.

Part of this role would include improving attendance rates, reduce pupil absence and engage with families to support them to ensure they fulfil their legal responsibilities. This role would also include supporting our Designated Safeguard Lead (DSL) in all Child Protection issues acting as the Deputy DSL.

As FLO you would need to support parents regarding a range of issues that could impact on their ability to parent effectively and encourage good relations and effective dialogue between parents and teachers about a child's progress.

If you are that special person, then we would love to hear from you. In exchange you will be joining a very supportive team who values people and their continuing professional development. If you are interested in this post, please read through our job description and person specification and complete the application online

Closing Date: 29/10/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: w/c 8th November

Information about the school

Victoria Road Primary School is a small one-form entry school. There is a maximum of 30 children in each class and the total school roll is 210.

The school is more than 100 years old, but is in good condition despite its age. It is located close to the centre of Ashford and is only 5 minutes walk from the main railway station and International Station. We have a field and several playgrounds. All classrooms are well resourced with support from teaching assistants.

Our children, primarily coming from south Ashford, are friendly and a pleasure to teach. The school is popular in the area we serve with a friendly and dedicated staff who have an ethos of sharing and support.

The school was judged as Good in its last inspection carried out by Ofsted in a recent inspection (February 2019). This identified many strengths including, a strong shared vision and 100% of staff who are overwhelmingly proud to be part of the school.

Our School and all its personnel are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the children. This post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service.

KTJ1

